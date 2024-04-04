Knicks' NBA Championship Odds Collapse Following Julius Randle Injury News
The Knicks' odds to win the NBA Championship have collapsed following the news that Julius Randle will undergo season-ending surgery
The New York Knicks received devastating news this morning when it was announced Julius Randle will be undergoing season-ending surgery on his injured shoulder. There was hope that he would be able to rehab the injury to a point where he'd be able to return by the start of the postseason, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday.
If you want to know exactly how much that hurts their chances to win the NBA Championship this season, the best place to look is the betting odds. Spoiler alert: things aren't looking good.
Let's take a look at how sportsbooks have adjusted their odds after this morning's report.
Knicks odds to win NBA Championship
Before the news this morning, the Knicks' odds to win the NBA Finals were set at +3600. After the news hit the internet, their odds immediately dropped to +5500. If you translate the odds to implied probability, the Knicks went from a 2.70% chance of winning the NBA Championship to a 1.79% chance. That's a drop of 0.93%.
This news comes during a three-game losing streak for the Knights which has caused them to fall to the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Celtics, Bucks, Cavaliers, and Magic. It has been a disastrous week for Knicks fans, but all hope isn't lost.
The Knicks will be in a playoff spot regardless we all know anything can happen once they get there. With that being said, a 15-14 record without Randle this season isn't the most promising sign heading into the final stretch of the 2023-24 campaign.
If you still believe in the Knicks, now might be the best time to bet on them. At their current odds, you'd win a profit of $5,500 on a $100 bet if they're able to win it all.
