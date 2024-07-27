3 Former Knicks who won't look right in their new team's jersey next season
Quentin Grimes
Two years ago, Knicks fans were enamored with Quentin Grimes. He was coming off an impressive Summer League performance, and fans wanted him to replace Evan Fournier in the starting lineup. Soon after the start of the 2022-23 season, he did.
However, Grimes' starting spot was officially in jeopardy last summer when New York signed Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year deal. Like Fournier, Grimes began the season as the starting shooting guard but was eventually replaced.
The 2023-24 season didn't go as planned for Grimes. He struggled offensively, and his minutes dropped. The writing was on the wall that he'd be traded before the February deadline. He finished the second half of the season in Detroit.
Before free agency began, the Pistons traded Grimes to the Mavericks for Tim Hardaway Jr. (another former Knick) and three second-round picks. Dallas went from a 32-year-old declining guard to a 24-year-old promising guard. Grimes is back home in Texas, although not Houston, for a fresh start.
Grimes was once seen as a key part of New York's future, but things changed. He's young and could grow into a valuable part of the Mavericks' rotation.
The guard will still be in blue, just a different shade. Knicks-Mavericks matchups are must-watch because of Brunson. Grimes will add another layer to those games.