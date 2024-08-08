2 Former Knicks guaranteed Olympic medal after impressive semifinal performance
There won't be a current New York Knicks player in the Olympic final, but there will be a couple of the team's former guards. Evan Fournier and Frank Ntilikina represent the host country and could do the inevitable of winning a gold medal.
France knocked Germany out in the semifinal with a 73-69 win. It was a true FIBA brawl full of physicality and chaos that came down to the final minute. Fournier and Ntilikina had clutch buckets down the stretch.
The French will compete in their second-consecutive gold-medal game. It'll mean a little more in front of the home crowd. As excited as France is, their joy could quickly fade as they're expected to play the United States. Team USA is playing Serbia in the semifinal, a team they've beaten twice this summer.
If France keeps up its strong play, though, the United States could be at risk of an upset.
Former Knicks Evan Fournier and Frank Ntilikina to compete in Olympic Final
Earlier this summer, Ntilikina signed a two-year deal with Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) of the EuroLeague. It's the first season he won't play in the NBA since the Knicks drafted him No. 8 overall in 2017. He played in only five games for the Hornets in 2023-24.
Fournier's still hoping to sign with a team after the Pistons declined his $19 million team option for 2024-25. Even though there was a rumor that he was offered a deal with an overseas team, the 31-year-old isn't ready to give up on the NBA.
As we've seen in the Olympics, Fournier still comes up clutch with big shots, but he's inconsistent. He isn't to the point where he doesn't deserve another NBA contract, but his play has declined. Hopefully, a team needing extra shooting will call Fournier's agent, whether it's before the season or soon after it starts.
As exciting as watching Olympic basketball has been, it doesn't feel the same since no Knicks players competed or are still competing this summer. At least fans have Evan and Frank!