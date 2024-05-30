1 Dream, 1 reach, 1 realistic star for Knicks to target in offseason trade
Reach Knicks trade target: Devin Booker
Devin Booker has been on New York's radar for a few years. Leon Rose represented the guard before he left CAA for the Knicks in 2020. You best believe he's a player they'd still like to get if he became available.
After Minnesota swept Phoenix in the first round of the playoffs, rumors swirled about Booker's future. Stephen A. Smith (who isn't a reliable source) said that he'd heard the guard wanted to be traded to the Knicks. Booker's camp denied that rumor. In his end-of-the-season press conference, Mat Ishbia said he wants to keep the Suns core together.
Similar to Antetokounmpo, Booker likely wouldn't become "available" until next offseason at the earliest. Phoenix isn't exactly set up for success. With an aging star in Kevin Durant and an injury-prone player in Bradley Beal, the Suns don't have much time (if any) to win their first championship with their "Big Three."
Booker is currently out of reach, but it wouldn't be all that surprising if, for whatever reason, he hit the trade market this summer. It wouldn't be the first time an owner's words didn't match his actions. Maybe Booker does want to be in New York. Perhaps that desire will be too much for him to ignore.