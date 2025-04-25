Pistons fans had one chant for Brunson and he made them eat it in Knicks win

The New York Knicks knew what kind of environment they were walking into on Thursday. It had been six years since the Pistons hosted a playoff game, and Detroit's win in Game 2 added to the hype by snapping a 17-year postseason losing streak.

The crowd at Little Caesars Arena was rowdy. It's been a long time since Pistons fans had a good team to root for. It was only last season when Detroit lost an NBA record of 28 games in a row, finishing with a 14-68 record. Fans were eager to watch the Pistons win a playoff game on their home court, which didn't happen, thanks in large part to Jalen Brunson's late-game heroics.

Brunson won the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award on Wednesday, and he showed why on Thursday. Detroit fans so lovingly seranaded him with "F--- you, Brunson!" chants all night long. He responded by scoring 10 of his 30 points in the final five minutes to give New York the 118-116 win and 2-1 series lead.

The star guard was asked postgame if he had ever played in an environment that was as anti-Brunson as it was on Thursday. He said that he hadn't experienced that in the NBA. In true Brunson fashion, he gave the crowd credit for creating a special environment for the Pistons.

Jalen Brunson gave credit to the Pistons crowd for their chants in Game 3



"They made an environment special for their home team. We just found a way to win the game, but that was definitely a lot" pic.twitter.com/u5Di8XYKWC — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 25, 2025

Jalen Brunson shouts out Pistons fans after Knicks' Game 3 win

Brunson is always careful with what he says about opposing players, teams, fans, and even referees. The last thing he was going to do was complain about Detroit's crowd, because why would he? Brunson instead gave them props. It's playoff basketball, after all. It's part of what makes it so special.

The crowd will likely be even more energized during Game 4 on Sunday, doing their best to power the Pistons to even the series at 2-2, rather than have the series return to MSG with New York holding the 3-1 advantage.

Brunson will likely hear his name chanted all game long again, but like Tom Thibodeau said, the guard uses that as fuel. The chants certainly didn't keep Brunson from doing what he does best, which is taking the game over.

Tom Thibodeau on the f-you, Brunson chants: "Those are cheers. He lives for that stuff." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 25, 2025

It's a beautiful thing for Knicks fans knowing that they have a player good enough to warrant those kinds of chants in a playoff game on the road. Even better, a player good enough to deliver in high-stakes moments.