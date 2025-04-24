Jalen Brunson just proved he’s the NBA’s most cold-blooded closer

During his New york Knicks tenure, Jalen Brunson has consistently been among the most clutch players in the league. On April 23, he became the most clutch player in the league by taking home the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year award.

It may not be the hardware at the top of Brunson's playoff wishlist, but it speaks to the type of closer he is and the value he provides the Knicks down the stretch in tight games.

Of the 170 players who played in at least 20 clutch games, Brunson led all players with 5.6 clutch points per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field. "Clutch Time" is defined by the NBA as the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points.

Brunson received 70 percent of the 100 first-place votes, finishing ahead of Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards.

Brunson wasn't always clutch

When watching Brunson's composed nature in high-stress situations, it's hard to imagine he wasn't always this clutch player. But, speaking to the TNT Inside the NBA crew, Brunson said, "I think some people are born into it [being clutch]. I think I had to learn." I learned back in high school, I've gotten better and better at every stage, and here we are."

"I think some people are born into it. I think I had to learn" 🙌



Jalen Brunson reacts to his #KiaClutch Player of the Year with the TNT Crew 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/jLSCUvZO1s — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 23, 2025

When asked about what it means to be clutch, Brunson said, "Just finding a way to win. I think that's what's most important. You can have clutch plays, but it doesn't really mean anything if you don't win. I think the winning part is most important for me." The Knicks went 17-11 in the 28 clutch games that Brunson was involved in.

When the stakes get higher, Brunson gets more clutch

If you raise the stakes, Brunson's stats somehow get even more impressive. This season, there were 78 players who played in at least 20 games where the score margin was three points or less within the final two minutes of the game.

Of those 78 players, Brunson led all of them in averaging 3.3 points in 22 games. The next closest player was Tyrese Maxey, who averaged 2.7 points in 21 games. Of those same 78 players, there were 14 who averaged at least one clutch-time field goal attempt per game. Brunson led all of those players, shooting 61 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three.

As the playoffs continue, the Knicks will certainly rely on Brunson to carry them to the finish line in several games. The Knicks have already been involved in one clutch-time playoff game, and with the way their series has gone so far with the Pistons, it is a safe bet to assume there will be more.