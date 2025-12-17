The perfect Knicks trade target nobody is talking about

The New York Knicks have a real shot at winning a championship this year (as evidenced by their NBA Cup victory), but making a win-now trade at the deadline could really seal the deal. Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis could be the exact piece they need to solidify themselves as genuine contenders.

Ellis hasn’t earned regular chances in Sacramento, despite proving himself as a legitimate 3-and-D guard who could help a contending team in a rotational capacity. That’s exactly what the Knicks would need him to be. He could fill a real hole in the lineup for Mike Brown and the Knicks.

If the Knicks could make something happen, Ellis could be perfect.

The Knicks should trade for Keon Ellis

So far this season, Ellis has been unable to earn a consistent spot on Doug Christie’s rotation. One night, he’s playing 30 minutes, the next, he’s only playing five. There has been no consistency for Ellis.

But in New York, that could change. He’s the exact archetype of a player they could use to play next to and back up Jalen Brunson. That’s what the Knicks should be searching for.

Miles McBride has been a solid guard off the bench, but most of the other guards New York deploys have been inconsistent for much of the season.

Despite his heroics in the Knicks’ NBA Cup win, Tyler Kolek hasn’t been a beacon of consistency. Neither has Jordan Clarkson, who New York signed this summer.

Ellis could soak up some of their minutes while also providing the Knicks with a different role that neither of them can play—a defensive stopper at the guard spot.

That’s how the Knicks should utilize Ellis most, should they decide to make a move for him. His defensive play would give Brown even more well-rounded lineups to roll out against some of the top teams in the East.

Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart do an amazing job of guarding some of the league’s best players, but adding Ellis to the mix would make New York’s defense even deeper.

Plus, he’s proven to be a solid floor-spacer. Ellis is shooting 37.0% from three-point range this season, and last year, he shot 43.3% from deep on 4.0 attempts per contest.

He seems primed to play an important role on a solid playoff team if the Kings decide to trade him at the deadline.

New York should swoop in and make that happen.