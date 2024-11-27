Overlooked Knicks offseason signing is performing better than anyone expected
Most of the New York Knicks' offseason chatter regarded the trade for Mikal Bridges. The front office didn't cash in the organization's assists for a superstar, but instead, for a wing who hadn't made an All-Star team. The Karl-Anthony Towns trade also dominated headlines, but it didn't happen until a few days before training camp.
New York made a flurry of free-agent signings, including Precious Achiuwa. Fans were excited about that, especially after losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. Achiuwa hasn't made his regular-season debut yet after he strained his hamstring in the preseason. So far, the Knicks' best offseason signing has been Cam Payne.
The team signed Payne to a one-year, $3.1 million deal in mid-July. Payne spent the 2023-24 season with the Bucks (47 games) and Sixers (31 games). He went from being New York's enemy in the first round of the 2024 playoffs to a Knick.
Payne has played a bigger role than expected, with Landry Shamet out with a dislocated shoulder and Miles McBride missing a few games due to a knee injury. The veteran guard's early returns have been positive. Payne is averaging 8.6 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game, shooting 43.6% from the field and 43.9% from three.
Cam Payne's scoring and energy off the bench have been huge for Knicks
New York's depth is thin, making Payne's presence more important. He brings a spark off the bench that the Knicks need. He's the pesky defender opposing teams hate to go against, but you love to have him on your team.
Payne has one of the most interesting shots in the NBA, but it's been falling for him in New York. His three-point percentage is the highest it's been since the 2020-21 season in Phoenix (44%).
The Knicks were intrigued by Payne's playoff experience, which should be especially helpful come April. It's a bonus that he fits in seamlessly in New York. He's playing well and having fun doing it (there's no such thing as having too much fun, as you can see below).
It's still early in the season, but the Payne signing looks like a bargain for the Knicks. Fans initially expected him to be nothing more than a backup point guard who would start the season out of the rotation. He's turned out to be much more than that.