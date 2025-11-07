Mitchell Robinson's Knicks future all but decided if latest rumors are true

Even while on a minutes restriction, Mitchell Robinson has been absolutely electric for the New York Knicks since making his season debut on Halloween night.

Over a three-game stretch, the big man has provided the same elite rebounding and rim-protecting skills that have made him a fan favorite over his eight-year career, as he's averaging 8.7 boards and 1.7 blocks in just 16.3 minutes a night.

On top of this, with him on the floor, New York is dropping 129.4 points per 100 possessions (99 percentile), boasting an offensive rebound percentage of 46.8 (100 percentile), and a net rating of 94, the third-best mark on the team (minimum 40 minutes played).

If nothing else, this small sample size has been a welcome reminder of just how impactful Robinson can be when healthy.

Sadly, his days of providing these kinds of game-changing efforts out in the Big Apple may be officially capped based on recent rumblings about his expected asking price during next summer's free agency period.

Mitchell Robinson could realistically price himself out of Knicks range

Recently, CBS Sports' Sam Quinn revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that several centers slated for free agency next summer are believed to be looking for deals "in that $20-30 million annually range."

Robinson's name was the first he mentioned in relation to these claims.

The fate of the 27-year-old's future with the Knicks has been a hot topic of discussion for months now. The big man was eligible for a new contract this past offseason, though, according to NBA insider Ian Begley, there were "no extensive talks" held on the matter.

Unfortunately, regardless of how beloved Robinson may be by the organization and their faithful followers, the odds of him returning for a ninth season seem to be growing lower by the day.

As things currently stand, New York already finds itself well into the second apron this season with a ridiculously high payroll of $211,707,473, second-highest in the league behind only the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Even with just seven players guaranteed to be on the roster next year, including Mikal Bridges and his newly inked four-year, $150 million deal signed back in July, they are right on the precipice of returning to this dreaded tax territory in 2026-27.

Bringing Robinson back at the $20 to $30 million price range Quinn seems to believe he'll be coveting would easily see them breeze past this currently projected $222 million threshold.

Though Begley did note during Thursday's edition of The Putback that there is a chance both he and the Knicks could agree on an extension "that makes sense" during this year's campaign, in his eyes, the "likely path" is that Mitch will forgo such discussions and head into the open waters of free agency which, unfortunately, could see him reel in high-priced offers Leon Rose can't afford to match.