Knicks' fan-favorite is quietly entering his last season in New York

Mitchell Robinson has long been one of the most beloved players in the New York Knicks’ locker room, but the writing is starting to appear on the wall. With the team gearing up to extend Mikal Bridges and other core contributors, Robinson may very well be entering his final season in a Knicks jersey. The organization simply may not be able to afford to keep him without pushing into dangerous territory financially, and all signs point toward a likely parting next summer.

The veteran big man is set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026, and this timing could not be more complicated for the Knicks. Bridges is expected to command $30 million annually on his upcoming extension, and that number alone will push New York up against the NBA’s second apron.

The luxury tax penalty line will severely restrict New York's team-building flexibility. Retaining Robinson at a fair market value would likely send the Knicks well over the threshold, forcing the front office into uncomfortable decisions about the rest of the roster.

Signs point to 2025-26 being Robinson's last in NY

From a basketball standpoint, this makes for an especially tough pill to swallow. Robinson has given the Knicks seven seasons of elite rim protection and unselfish work in the paint. While he is never going to put up flashy scoring numbers, his value has always been found in the little things: contesting shots without fouling, switching out onto smaller players when needed, and anchoring New York’s defense in the pick-and-roll.

Even with his injury history and occasional inconsistency, Robinson still figures to draw real interest around the league next summer. Centers who can rebound, block shots, and finish around the rim are always in demand, particularly for teams looking to stabilize their defense without spending max dollars at the position. If Robinson finds a team willing to offer him north of $15 million per year, the Knicks may not be able to match it and remain financially viable.

Of course, things could always change. A midseason trade, an unexpected injury, or a contract restructuring elsewhere could reshape the team’s calculus. But for now, all signs are pointing toward a farewell tour for one of the longest-tenured players in New York. It will not be easy to see Robinson go, but the economics of roster-building are starting to close the window.

Knicks fans would be wise to appreciate every game he gives them this season, because it just might be his last at Madison Square Garden.