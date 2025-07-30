Bridges faces brutal question about his future and his role

Mikal Bridges has been eligible to sign a four-year, $156.2 million contract extension with the Knicks since the 2024-25 season came to a close. Most of the reporting on a potential deal has centered around the Knicks' perspective. However, is it possible that Bridges could want to test the open market?

Bridges will become a restricted free agent following the 2025-26 regular season, for which he is owed just shy of $25 million. His first season was full of ups and downs, and while he had moments in the playoffs, specifically against the Boston Celtics, the Eastern Conference Finals ended on a sour note.

While Stefan Bondy of the New York Post speculated that an extension would ultimately be reached, he did bring up some hypotheticals where it might not, writing, "Should Bridges commit to a team if the role is again thankless — as the fourth offensive option and point-of-the-attack defender — or maintain the possibility of a greater payday in free agency?"

Is it possible that Bridges is unhappy in New York?

Bridges' role under new head coach Mike Brown will be very interesting. Under Thibodeau, it seemed that the swingman often struggled getting into a rhythm until late in games. Oftentimes, specifically in the playoffs, Bridges would suddenly come alive in the fourth quarter when Jalen Brunson was on the bench.

It is possible that he could desire a larger role on offense, where he is currently fourth in the pecking order behind Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby. It is important to remember that Bridges is coming from the Nets, where he was the number one option and averaged a career-high 20.1 and 19.6 points per game in his season and a half there.

Then there is the defensive end of the floor. When the Knicks acquired Bridges, they miscast him as an elite point-of-attack defender. In reality, Bridges often struggles with defending the quicker ball handlers in the league and is one of the poorest screen navigators in the NBA.

The Knicks will look bad if Bridges walks

While I find it unlikely that that would be enough to push Bridges out of New York and away from his college teammates, it isn't out of the realm of possibility. If the pair is not able to come to an agreement before the start of the season, things could change. For now, I would imagine that Bridges and the Knicks find common ground on a deal that will keep him with the team for the foreseeable future.

If Bridges does decide to leave New York, and the Knicks don't win a championship this season, acquiring him will go down as one of the worst trades in recent memory.