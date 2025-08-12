OG Anunoby will finally get his wish under new Knicks' coach Mike Brown

OG Anunoby is poised to finally get the larger on-ball role he’s been craving under new New York Knicks coach Mike Brown. Brown’s reputation for offensive creativity and maximizing his players’ strengths offers a perfect environment for Anunoby to expand his game beyond his elite defense.

Anunoby finally gets his chance to do more than just defend

After a strong offensive leap last season, OG’s skill set and Brown’s system seem made for each other, and Knicks fans have plenty to be excited about. Andrew Claudio from The Game Theory podcast recently weighed in on Anunoby’s fit in New York. He noted that OG’s impact on both ends of the floor can be championship-caliber, emphasizing that the “best role for him is a number three on a team,” which is exactly the sweet spot the Knicks are offering.

Claudio also highlighted a stretch last year when Jalen Brunson was out injured and Anunoby took on more ball-handling duties, showing flashes of a player capable of bullying his way downhill, prompting fans to nickname him “mini Kawhi,” as in Kawhi Leonard. This period offered a glimpse of what is possible if OG gets more freedom to create his own offense.

Defense has always been Anunoby’s calling card. His combination of size and instincts makes him one of the NBA’s top perimeter defenders, capable of guarding multiple positions. Despite battling injuries that have limited his accolades, Anunoby has consistently ranked in the top percentiles for defensive impact.

Offensively, Anunoby’s growth has been impressive. In 2024-25, he averaged a career-high 18 points per game while shooting a very respectable 37.2 percent from beyond the arc on over six attempts per game, which is the second most of his career. That stretch when Brunson was sidelined was particularly revealing. In that stretch, OG put up 23.2 points per game and shot nearly 40 percent from three, showing he can step up as a creator when needed.

Mike Brown’s offensive creativity could be exactly what OG needs to take his game to the next level. Brown is known for designing schemes that highlight his players’ unique talents, and for a versatile wing like Anunoby, this could mean more chances to create shots off the dribble and attack mismatches. If Anunoby continues to improve his ball-handling, he will become an even more dangerous weapon for the Knicks.

In short, the combination of OG’s desire for a larger offensive role and Mike Brown’s ability to get the most out of his players sets up a promising future. Knicks fans have appreciated Anunoby’s defense, but now they could have a chance to appreciate his offense even more.