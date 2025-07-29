OG Anunoby's next offensive leap could come from this missing skill

OG Anunoby's offensive game took a leap forward in his first full season in a Knicks uniform. As they enter their championship window, Anunoby taking another step forward could be the difference-maker for New York. A lot of that hinges on his ability to create his own shot, specifically hitting more threes off the dribble.

Anunoby has been known for his defense throughout his career, and for good reason. He has a rare combination of size and athleticism that allows him to guard quicker players on the perimeter and bigger forwards and centers in the paint. He also has natural instincts that make him one of the game's best free safeties.

The ultra-versatile wing has ranked in the 85th percentile in defensive Estimated Plus-Minus in each of the last three seasons and has averaged at least one steal for six consecutive seasons. Last season, he was one of only six players in the league to average at least 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks, doing it while guarding multiple positions.

Anunoby's offense popped last season for the Knicks

While Anunoby's defense is well chronicled, he also had the best offensive season of his career for the Knicks last season.

In 2024-25, Anunoby averaged a career-high 18 points per game. He shot 37.2 percent from 3-point land while taking 6.2 threes per game, the second-most of his career. He posted a +0.7 Offensive Estimated Plus-Minus, which was also the second-best mark of his career.

During a 15-game stretch from early March into early April last season, when Jalen Brunson went down with an injury, Anunoby showed how his offensive game can reach another level. Over that span, Anunoby averaged 23.2 points per game while shooting 39.2 percent from three on 6.8 attempts per game.

Room for growth

The area where Anunoby can level up again comes from improved shooting off the dribble. Anunoby shot just 29.7 percent from three last season on 3-point attempts that came off of two or more dribbles.

His ability to create his own shot at a more consistent level would cause headaches for opposing defenses, who already will have their hands full with Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.