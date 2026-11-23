The New York Knicks got off to a rocky start this year but have since found their footing a bit. That said, it’s definitely been a relatively irregular campaign for a lot of the Knicks’ top players. Obviously, a lot of the attention has been thrown at Mikal Bridges in that regard, but OG Anunoby hasn’t been great, either. In fact, his efficiency drop-off has been very weird to see.

Throughout the course of his Knicks tenure – and his entire NBA career, really – Anunoby has been a poster child for efficiency. Rock-solid all over the court. This season, after an unbelievable playoff run during which he basically couldn’t miss, Anunoby hasn’t been efficient. It’s been the least efficient season of his career.

Anunoby’s offensive struggles are unlike anything they’ve ever seen from him. He’s still playing solid defense. The impact is still there. But the shots need to start falling for Anunoby.

OG Anunoby's efficiency struggles have entered unknown depths

Scoring has never been the most important part of Anunoby’s game. He’s a 3-and-D guy through and through. However, he’s always been an efficient 3-and-D player.

He’s only shot below 35% from deep range once in his career, and that was the 2018-19 season (33.2%), which was his sophomore year in the NBA. And he was only taking 3.0 threes per game.

This year, Anunoby’s three-point percentage is sitting at 32.3% from deep on 6.3 attempts per contest. It’s the worst mark of his career to date and by far the worst he’s shot from three-point range in a Knicks uniform.

Obviously, it’s still very early on in the season. Anunoby has plenty of time to improve. But for the time being, it’s pretty jarring to see Anunoby struggle as much as he has, especially with how lights-out he was during the Finals run.

It’s not just the three-point shooting, though. Anunoby hasn’t been efficient overall, which is even weirder. Not making shots is one thing, but Anunoby isn’t making anything.

Up to this point in his career, the worst Anunoby has ever shot from the floor is 44.3% back in 2021-22, and he only played 48 games that season. The worst he’s shot since being in a Knicks uniform is 47.6% in 2024-25.

This year, Anunoby is shooting just 40.1% from the field. Obviously, the three-point shot is part of that, but his two-point percentage is at 48.8% – the worst mark of his career.

In 2024-25, his worst two-point percentage of his Knicks tenure, Anunoby shot 55.9% on twos. He is shooting significantly worse all over the court than he ever has before.

Again, there’s plenty of time left for Anunoby to figure things out. History says he probably will. But for the time being, the Knicks are in uncharted territory when it comes to his efficiency.