OG Anunoby is quietly making a leap with Knicks the stats won't show

When the New York Knicks traded for OG Anunoby, the immediate response centered around the excitement over the franchise finding a true lockdown defender. It's the core element of what Anunoby brings to the table, but the commentary was a simultaneous acknowledgement of his offensive limitations.

Following a stellar 2024-25 season, Anunoby is utilizing the 2025-26 campaign to prove that his offensive proficiency is just as noteworthy—even when the statistics aren't showing it.

Anunoby has long been revered as one of the best defensive players in the NBA. He earned All-Defense honors in 2022-23 and has been commonly praised as a lockdown defender who can match up against scorers and playmakers at multiple positions and make their night miserable.

Had Anunoby simply continued to excel in that respect, he'd have no trouble whatsoever emerging as a fan favorite on a team that has always celebrated defense.

What's transpired over the past year, however, is an evolution on the offensive end of the floor. Anunoby isn't just picking his spots, as he had in the past, but is becoming an assertive force capable of providing value in a dynamic way.

That's taken hold in an even more palpable manner in 2025-26, as Anunoby has become a player who can be trusted to play with the ball in his hands on a regular basis.

OG Anunoby is finally providing offensive value when his shot isn't falling

Anunoby averaged a career-best 18.0 points per game in 2024-25, shooting at a clip of .476/.372/.810. It was the best offensive season of his career, flush with a 40-point game, six showings with at least 30, and an average of 22.9 points per contest after Mar. 1.

The question that has consistently been asked about Anunoby, however, is whether or not he can provide offensive value when his shot isn't falling.

That issue has seemingly been erased early in the 2025-26 season. Through five games, he already has 26 and 24-point performances, although he has scored 33 points on 10-of-34 shooting between the other three outings that he's appeared in.

For as alarming as those shooting numbers may be, Anunoby is still playing with the ball in his hands and making the most of his opportunities by keeping constant pressure on opposing defenses.

That's manifested statistically in the form of Anunoby dishing out five assists against the Milwaukee Bucks. It's even been evident in the fact that he attemped 12 three-point field goals against the Miami Heat despite making only four.

Beyond the numbers, what it truly comes down to is that Anunoby isn't afraid to make mistakes anymore—and that confidence in his own abilities is what was previously missing.

Anunoby still has a tendency to pick his spots, but he's far less reluctant to make his move than in previous years. As such, defenses can't afford to hide a defender on him when he's off his game, as he's willing to fall short if it means not standing in his own way.

Perhaps it isn't the leap to superstardom that some have hoped for, but the first step in raising a player's ceiling is convincing them that they don't have to impose one on themselves.