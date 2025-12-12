OG Anunoby is making a leap Knicks fans didn’t see coming

The New York Knicks are climbing up the standings and currently sit at second in the Eastern Conference, and part of their success as a team can be attributed to the growth OG Anunoby has been exhibiting. Despite missing time due to injury, Anunoby has been dominating defensively, playing at a true first-team All-Defense level.

In his now nine professional seasons, Anunoby has only made an All-Defensive team once, and that was during his last full year with the Toronto Raptors in 2022-23. Seeing him rise to this level is hugely encouraging for the Knicks in their pursuit of a championship this season.

Anunoby’s impact goes deeper than just him getting individual stops. He has become the tone setter for a Knicks defense that's reshaped its identity over the last month. New York was inconsistent out of the gate, but once Anunoby found his rhythm, the entire group snapped into form. Their late-game execution has tightened and their defensive communication has taken a noticeable leap. When Anunoby anchors that end of the floor, everything else seems to fall into place.

What stands out most is how comfortable he looks guarding anyone from quick guards to bigger forwards without the Knicks having to alter their matchups. That versatility is something Mike Brown leans on heavily, especially now that the East is filled with oversized shot creators. Anunoby’s ability to neutralize those players gives New York a big edge.

OG Anunoby's play has been big for New York

OG is also affecting games on the offensive side of things in a meaningful way. He's scoring with more efficiency and giving Jalen Brunson a reliable outlet when defenses load up to slow him down. Anunoby's improved spacing has opened more driving lanes, and he has become a much better decision-maker attacking closeouts. That balance has helped New York avoid the scoring droughts that used to plague them.

He has also become one of the Knicks’ best transition weapons. Whenever the defense forces a turnover or a long rebound, Anunoby is often the first one down the floor, and his ability to finish with power adds another layer to their attack.

There is a growing sense among Knicks fans that Anunoby is finally stepping into the version of himself that many always believed he could become. Reliable on offense, elite on defense, playing with physicality and consistency. These are the ingredients of a player who helps you win in the playoffs.

If this is the level Anunoby maintains throughout the year, the Knicks will not just be a team that racks up wins in the regular season. They're going to have an excellent chance of finally reaching their first NBA Finals in decades, and his rise may be the underrated turning point that makes it possible.