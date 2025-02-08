OG Anunoby's injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Celtics Feb. 8

Fifty games have passed since the New York Knicks lost to the Celtics on NBA Opening Night in Boston. Since then, New York has found its footing, sitting third in the East, one and a half games behind No. 2 Boston. Neither team has been able to catch up to Cleveland.

Saturday's game at MSG will be a good test for the Knicks in one of their final games before the All-Star break. New York has won eight of its last 10 games, and Boston has won seven. The Celtics are coming off a 127-120 loss to the Anthony Davis-less Mavericks. Boston struggled in the paint and couldn't make layups.

The loss could give the Celtics extra motivation to come out hot against the Knicks. Boston crushed New York from three in their first meeting, draining 29 shots from deep. The Celtics lead the league with an average of 17.7 made threes per game, while the Knicks sit in the middle with 12.9. Hopefully, that won't define the game again for Boston.

OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Celtics

OG Anunoby (foot sprain) is listed as doubtful. On Friday, Tom Thibodeau said Anunoby hasn't taken contact in practice since getting hurt but is "moving well." The Knicks have two more games after Saturday's matchup against the Celtics before the break. It wouldn't be surprising if Anunoby didn't return until after.

OG Anunoby (foot sprain) was able to participate in parts of practice but hasn’t been taking contact yet, Tom Thibodeau said. When answering question about Anunoby and whether he’s cleared for contact, Thibodeau added that it’s ’more precautionary’ but Anunoby is moving well. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 7, 2025

Jrue Holiday's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Jrue Holiday (shoulder) is out. He also missed Boston's loss to Dallas on Thursday.

Knicks injury report

Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Josh Hart (knee) are probable. OG Anunoby (foot) is doubtful. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Pacome Dadiet (toe) are out.

Celtics injury report

Jrue Holiday (shoulder) is out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Karl-Anthony Towns

Boston: Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis

How to watch Celtics at Knicks Feb. 8

The game between the Knicks and Celtics will be broadcast on ABC, with the tip-off slated for 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans looking for a stream can check out fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial for new users.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Tuesday, Feb. 11: Knicks at Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)

Wednesday, Feb. 12: Hawks at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Feb. 20: Bulls at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, Feb. 21: Cavaliers at Knicks (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Sunday, Feb. 23: Knicks at Celtics (1 p.m. ET on ABC)