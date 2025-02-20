OG Anunoby's injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Bulls Feb. 20

The New York Knicks are back from the All-Star break and will host the Bulls on Thursday in the first half of a back-to-back before traveling to Cleveland to play on Friday. It's a good thing Tom Thibodeau spent the break at 'Camp Tarrytown.'
Fans are feeling optimistic, even with the upcoming challenging schedule. OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and Miles McBride were all full participants in Wednesday's practice. It was the first time Robinson scrimmaged 5-on-5 since ankle surgery last May.
The Knicks' only move before the deadline was trading Jericho Sims because they're confident in what Robinson will bring when he returns. He won't play against the Bulls, but Anunoby could.
OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Bulls
OG Anunoby (foot) is listed as questionable. He last played on Feb. 1 against the Lakers, where he left in the third quarter.
Josh Hart's status for tonight's game vs. Bulls
Josh Hart (right knee) is out. Maybe he'll return for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Mitchell Robinson's status for tonight's game vs. Bulls
Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out.
Lonzo Ball's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Lonzo Ball (illness) isn't on the injury report.
Knicks injury report
OG Anunoby (foot) is questionable. Josh Hart (knee), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee), and Pacome Dadiet (toe) are out.
Bulls injury report
Patrick Williams (knee) is out.
Projected starting lineups for tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns
Chicago: Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic
How to watch Knicks vs. Bulls Feb. 20
Chicago at New York won't be nationally televised but will be available on NBA League Pass and MSG Networks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Knicks' next five regular-season games
Friday, Feb. 21: Knicks at Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Sunday, Feb. 23: Knicks at Celtics (1 p.m. ET on ABC)
Wednesday, Feb. 26: 76ers at Knicks (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Friday, Feb. 28: Knicks at Grizzlies (8 p.m. ET)
Sunday, March 2: Knicks at Heat (6 p.m. ET)