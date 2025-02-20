OG Anunoby's injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Bulls Feb. 20

The New York Knicks are back from the All-Star break and will host the Bulls on Thursday in the first half of a back-to-back before traveling to Cleveland to play on Friday. It's a good thing Tom Thibodeau spent the break at 'Camp Tarrytown.'

Fans are feeling optimistic, even with the upcoming challenging schedule. OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and Miles McBride were all full participants in Wednesday's practice. It was the first time Robinson scrimmaged 5-on-5 since ankle surgery last May.

The Knicks' only move before the deadline was trading Jericho Sims because they're confident in what Robinson will bring when he returns. He won't play against the Bulls, but Anunoby could.

OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Bulls

OG Anunoby (foot) is listed as questionable. He last played on Feb. 1 against the Lakers, where he left in the third quarter.

Josh Hart's status for tonight's game vs. Bulls

Josh Hart (right knee) is out. Maybe he'll return for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Josh Hart’s injury is patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee, per the NBA injury report. He will miss tomorrow’s game vs CHI - the Knicks’ first game following the All Star break. After the CHI game on Thursday, NYK plays at Cleveland on Friday and at Boston on Sunday. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 19, 2025

Mitchell Robinson's status for tonight's game vs. Bulls

Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out.

Lonzo Ball's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

Lonzo Ball (illness) isn't on the injury report.

Knicks injury report

OG Anunoby (foot) is questionable. Josh Hart (knee), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee), and Pacome Dadiet (toe) are out.

Bulls injury report

Patrick Williams (knee) is out.

Projected starting lineups for tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Chicago: Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic

How to watch Knicks vs. Bulls Feb. 20

Chicago at New York won't be nationally televised but will be available on NBA League Pass and MSG Networks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Friday, Feb. 21: Knicks at Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Sunday, Feb. 23: Knicks at Celtics (1 p.m. ET on ABC)

Wednesday, Feb. 26: 76ers at Knicks (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, Feb. 28: Knicks at Grizzlies (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 2: Knicks at Heat (6 p.m. ET)