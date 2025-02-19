Final stretch of the Knicks season couldn't have started any better after huge news

The All-Star break came at a great time for the New York Knicks. OG Anunoby missed the final few games with a foot sprain before the break, and the week off gave him additional time to recover. It also benefitted Miles McBride, who left New York's Feb. 12 game against Atlanta with a rib contusion.

The biggest news from Wednesday's practice doesn't involve Anunoby or McBride, although fans received positive updates about both players. They were full participants in practice, exactly what fans hoped to hear. What could be bigger than that?

Mitchell Robinson. The center hasn't played in an NBA game since last May before he underwent his second ankle surgery of the season. He initially was projected to return in December or January, which then got pushed back to February. Robinson was cleared for contact a week and a half before the break but wasn't cleared for 5-on-5 contact in practice. That's since changed.

Tom Thibodeau said Robinson was a full participant in practice, including 5-on-5 scrimmaging. It was the first time Robinson played 5-on-5 since undergoing surgery.

It feels like it's been an eternity since Robinson last played in a game, which is probably because it kind of has been. So much has changed since May. Isaiah Hartenstein is no longer in New York, but Karl-Anthony Towns is.

Towns is the answer the Knicks needed at center after confirming Robinson wouldn't be ready to start the season. He's in the midst of the best season of his career, landing him in San Francisco as an All-Star starter.

So, what will Robinson's looming return mean for KAT? It's a bonus that he has plenty of experience playing the four alongside a seven-foot center. It's more than reasonable to believe Robinson will come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction when he returns, but he could find himself in the closing lineup beside Towns.

It's clear New York believes in Mitch. Otherwise, the front office would've acquired a frontcourt player at the deadline. There's plenty of reason to believe Robinson's return will be more impactful than a trade acquisition. His defense is the first thing that comes to mind.

Fans have wondered for a long time when Robinson will play again, and they shouldn't have to do so much longer. He's not back yet but took a massive step forward on Wednesday.