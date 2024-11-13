Numbers prove that Knicks fans vastly overreacted to preseason concerns
New York Knicks fans were ready to watch their favorite team in action after a long offseason, even if it was only the preseason. Overreactions are always abundant during the preseason, and that couldn't have been more true for Josh Hart.
Panic set in about Hart's role in the new-look lineup. Some fans called for Tom Thibodeau to replace Hart in the starting lineup after he scored only two points in the preseason. Hart said he was "lost" on the offensive end and threw out the idea of possibly coming off the bench. It wasn't the first time he questioned his role since being traded to New York in 2023.
Hart is always vocal. If you asked every one of his teammates which Knicks player complains the most, there's a 99.999999% chance that Hart would be the unanimous winner. However, there's one thing that Hart does more than complain, and it's putting in the work.
The way he looked in the preseason couldn't be more different from how he's played to start the regular season. Hart is averaging 13.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He's shooting 76.8% on two-pointers, and that's on more two-point attempts than any other player in the league.
There are zero concerns about Hart being in the starting lineup. It's still early, but he's off to the hottest start of his career.
Knicks fans (and Josh Hart) overreacted to preseason concerns
Hart is fresh off his first triple-double of the season. He posted 14 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, one block, and one steal in 37 minutes on Tuesday in Philadelphia. He consistently finds a way to put up unique stat lines.
Even Thibodeau didn't take Hart's preseason comments seriously. After Tuesday's win, Thibs said you have to let what Hart says "go in one ear and out the other" because "he likes to hear himself talk." Thibodeau did say he loved Hart before he got up and left the postgame press conference.
Hart's results so far this season have been overwhelmingly positive. He's not the offensive liability some people made him out to be during the preseason. Even if his shots weren't falling, his off-ball movement generates open looks for his teammates — Hart's one of the best cutters in the league.
Preseason games aren't entirely meaningless, but it's worth remembering to take what you see with a grain of salt, especially when it comes to Hart.