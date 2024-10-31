Tom Thibodeau couldn't have described Josh Hart any better after Knicks win
You wouldn't know that Josh Hart was questionable leading up to the New York Knicks' previous two games. He continued his double-double streak that started against the Pacers in a loss to the Cavaliers and a big win over the Heat.
Hart was questionable for Wednesday's game in Miami with a lower leg contusion. He missed the last four minutes of Monday's game against Cleveland after he collided with Caris LeVert when the two players were going for the ball. New York has already been plagued by injuries this season, so fans immediately suspected the worst. It takes a lot for Hart to sub out.
Tom Thibodeau said pregame that Hart would warm up and see if he could play. Everything went smoothly, and he was in the starting lineup. It would've been understandable for Hart to have an off night and maybe not get to as many loose balls or rebounds as he usually does, but that wasn't the case.
Hart finished with 10 points (4-of-7 shooting from the field, 2-of-5 from three), 14 rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 42 minutes.
Hart's cutting (as seen above) is a game-changer. He scored only two points in the preseason, which caused some fans to call for Miles McBride to be in the starting lineup. Hart does the things that don't always appear in the box score (like his off-ball movement), but he's done an excellent job filling up the stat sheet.
Tom Thibodeau says ironman Josh Hart's only agenda is "winning"
You've likely heard many times that Hart is a terrible practice player. Jalen Brunson has said several times that Hart complains more than anyone he knows. He might drive Thibodeau a little crazy at times, but Hart never gives less than 110 percent in games.
Hart is an ideal Thibodeau player. He dives after loose balls, tracks rebounds like a madman, and will stay on the floor for 48 minutes if needed. Why is Hart like that? He wants to do whatever it takes to win.
Is Hart complaining today about playing 42 minutes last night? Probably. Would he do it again on Friday in Detroit if his team needed him to? Yes. The Pistons are 1-4 but look like a better team than last season (it's worth noting that's a low bar to clear). Hopefully, New York will take care of business and give Hart time to breathe.