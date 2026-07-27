Nuggets' Peyton Watson drama is giving Knicks close-up of Miles McBride danger

The New York Knicks did a great job of keeping their team together this summer. But the Miles McBride situation still looms over them. McBride and the Knicks haven’t agreed on an extension just yet, much like how Peyton Watson hasn’t agreed to a deal with the Denver Nuggets yet. The Watson situation is giving the Knicks a close-up view of the McBride drama.

After picking up Spencer Jones’ offer sheet, the Nuggets are now in danger of Watson picking up his qualifying offer. That would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer. At that point, Denver would have to consider trading him. That’s what’s happening to the Knicks. If McBride goes into next season without a new deal, then the Knicks may have to consider trading him.

It’s a tough spot to be in, and it would force the Knicks to have to make a very tough decision by the deadline this upcoming season.

Miles McBride needs extension or Knicks risk losing him

There’s a world where the Knicks just let McBride’s contract come to an end without extending him. If they want to keep him around for next year’s title push, it’s a very realistic possibility.

That happened in the 2025 campaign with Al Horford and the Boston Celtics. Boston wanted to keep Horford around for the postseason (despite his expiring deal). The Celtics ended up losing him to the Golden State Warriors in free agency that summer.

However, the unquestioned best possible outcome would be agreeing to an extension with McBride. But with how close the Knicks are to the second apron, that may not be in the cards.

So, do the Knicks pay the extra money to keep McBride around? Do they trade him by the deadline? Do they let his deal expire? If Watson picks up his qualifying offer, the Nuggets will have to ask themselves those same questions.

Nuggets don't want to overpay Peyton Watson

The Oklahoma City Thunder put the Nuggets in a very tough position. OKC offered Jones a two-year, $12 million offer sheet. When Denver matched it, the deal put it over the second apron.

Now, the Nuggets are restricted from completing any sign-and-trades right now. That puts the whole Watson situation on pause for the time being. Because Denver doesn’t want to go way over the second apron, it seems.

At this point, he could just pick up his qualifying offer. But then, the Nuggets would have to either trade him by the deadline or risk losing him in unrestricted free agency next summer.

Both the Nuggets and Knicks are operating with the second apron in mind, and they could lose some key pieces because of it.