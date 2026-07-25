Knicks are running into Miles McBride problem Celtics realized with Al Horford

The New York Knicks are running head-first into a problem that Al Horford and the Boston Celtics know well. Miles McBride is entering the final year of his contract, and the Knicks can’t really afford to pay him just yet. Just like the Celtics held off on paying Horford after their title year.

However, Boston decided to keep Horford so he could help in the postseason in 2025. The Celtics kept him on an expiring contract, and then, in free agency, he left. A similar situation could play out with New York if it chooses to keep McBride on the roster through next year’s playoffs on an expiring deal.

If the Knicks want to keep McBride on board for next postseason, they may have to risk losing him in free agency. Just like the Celtics risked losing Horford.

Miles McBride and the Knicks are running into an Al Horford situation

The second apron is a brutal challenge to overcome. The Celtics know that better than any team, and in the summer of 2025, Horford was a casualty of the second apron.

Instead of trading him at the deadline to ensure they got value out of him, the Celtics went into the playoffs with Horford on the roster. They knew they needed him regardless of his contract.

Eventually, the Knicks beat Boston in the playoffs. The Celtics lost in the second round and entered the summer with Horford (and Luke Kornet) as unrestricted free agents.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, they weren’t able to retain either. Horford left to sign with the Golden State Warriors, and Kornet inked a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

That’s exactly what could happen with McBride. If the Knicks don’t extend him before the start of next year – which seems unlikely – they’ll walk into the year with a tough choice to make.

Do they trade McBride at the deadline and extract some value out of him? Or do they keep him on board – like Boston did with Horford – because they believe they’ll need him in the playoffs?

That second scenario seems more likely. What if the Knicks need McBride in the postseason? What if he’s the sparkplug scorer who wins them a playoff game?

The problem is, if the Knicks do keep McBride through the trade deadline, he could easily pull a Horford and leave next summer. He’ll be a restricted free agent, but the Knicks probably won’t be able to afford him.

McBride and the Knicks are about to run into a Horford situation.