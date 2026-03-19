Undeniable Mikal Bridges truth that should keep Knicks fans off the ledge

It's no secret that New York Knicks fans are woefully disappointed with the recent play of Mikal Bridges.

Since the calendar page flipped to 2026, the forward has produced a rather pedestrian stat line of 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 32.8 percent shooting from deep.

Offensively, he's been absolutely abysmal since the beginning of March, as he's scored fewer points in the last nine games (75) than Bam Adebayo dropped in one (83) just a week ago.

However, amid the doom-and-gloom scenarios that pundits and the franchise's faithful have been focusing on as of late, it's important to remember just how impactful Bridges has proven himself to be throughout his two seasons with the club, even after enduring serious low points and outside criticism.

Anyone else remember his heroics in last year's semifinals bout against the Boston Celtics?

Mikal Bridges has proven capable of pulling out of slumps with Knicks

During a recent episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast, NBA insider Brian Windhorst made sure to remind Knicks fans of the fact that Bridges was integral to New York's 4-2 series win over the heavily favored Celtics in the 2025 postseason despite finding himself performing incredibly poorly at times.

In Game 1, the veteran had a total of five points and was a net zero in plus-minus throughout all four quarters of regulation before hitting a clutch triple late in overtime and manhandling Jaylen Brown for the game-sealing steal right before the buzzer.

In Game 2, Bridges was nowhere to be found through the first three quarters of play (zero points on 0-for-8 shooting) before going scorched earth in the fourth period with 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and leading the charge to a comeback 91-90 win to take a 2-0 series lead.

During the episode, ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon stressed that coach Mike Brown needs to be reminded of Bridges' potential and ability to snap back from ruts.

Prior to the All-Star break, Bridges was producing quite admirably with averages of 15.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from deep in 34.5 minutes per night.

Following the illustrious mid-season exhibition, the headman has pulled back on Bridges' on-court usage, allotting 29.3 minutes per game while Bridges is posting a pedestrian 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 steals on 40.5 percent shooting from the floor and 30.6 percent shooting from deep.

Granted, the forward has at best been mediocre since the All-Star break, so it's easy to see why Brown has shied away from his $150 million wing at times.

With that said, it's important for both fans and personnel to remember that we've seen him rise to the occasion when needed most.

As poet Jennae Cecelia once wrote, “Flowers grow back even after the harshest of winters."

With this in mind, not giving up on Bridges and allowing him to work through these treacherous times just might lead him to full bloom come playoff time.