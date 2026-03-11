Mikal Bridges' recent struggles somehow look worse after Bam Adebayo's historic night

Bam Adebayo just dropped 83 points in one game, the second-most in league history. New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges, on the other hand, hasn't even eclipsed so much as 20 in total over his last three.

Yes, you read that right.

Since March 6, the Knicks have played three separate games, and Bridges, the presumed X-factor in the club's title aspirations, has compiled a putrid 16 points in total on an abysmal 31.8 percent shooting from the floor and 22.2 percent shooting from deep.

Along this stretch, he's even seen a zero-point performance on 0-for-6 shooting from the field and 0-for-4 shooting from deep in 27 minutes of action during a lopsided loss against the LA Clippers.

To no one's surprise, New York has gone just 1-2 in said games, while Bridges has registered a team-worst minus-3.0 plus-minus.

Though 2025-26 has proven to be one of Bridges' best seasons since entering the league, as he's been stuffing the stat sheet with 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and just shy of a block on 49.4 percent shooting from the floor and 38.0 percent shooting from deep, these recent struggles have proven to be rather costly and earned him some serious criticisms.

Now, seeing someone like Adebayo, who was averaging roughly three more points per game before Mikal's recent rough patch, explode onto the scene in such a fashion somehow makes the forward's lull look even worse.

Recent offensive struggles for Knicks have a rather simple fix

Bridges isn't the only one who's been struggling as of late, as the Knicks as a whole have been a middling offensive unit since late last month, ranking 14 in offensive rating since February 24.

These recent woes, in particular, seem to be a result of poor ball security, as they coughed up 18 turnovers in their loss to the Lakers and 19 in their loss to the Clippers. In comparison, both opponents committed just 13 and eight turnovers, respectively.

Fortunately, righting this wrong may prove to be rather easy for New York, for, even with these uncharacteristic miscues, they still rank within the bottom five in turnovers per game on the year at just 13.6.

Ahead of Wednesday's bout against the Utah Jazz, head coach Mike Brown already seems focused on cutting down these mistakes for the Knicks, as he told reporters following their latest loss to the Clippers that the “biggest difference" in the game “was our turnovers," and stressed that "we’ve just got to find a way to take care of the basketball.”

Hopefully, they can find a way to fix these recent blunders during these final weeks leading up to what is hoped to be a highly prosperous postseason run.