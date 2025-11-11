Knicks in uncharted territory with flaw no one expected them to have

Early season overreactions are a dangerous thing to fall for. However, when hearing the unmitigated fact that the New York Knicks have fewer road wins so far into 2025-26 than the Brooklyn Nets, it's hard not to be taken a bit aback.

As of late, Jalen Brunson and company have been the talk of the NBA. Following a rough start to the campaign, one where they sported a 2-3 record through their first five games played, the Knicks have since rattled off four straight wins and, in turn, now reside in the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings at 6-3.

Of course, it's important to understand that this ongoing streak has come as a result of a week-long homestand, which, though taking care of business in front of the New York crowd is certainly something to be commended for, sheds light on a troubling problem for this ball club.

Knicks tied for worst road record in the entie NBA

As noted, the Nets, arguably the worst team in the association so far this season, have more road wins this year than the Knicks.

Considering how they were absolutely demolished to the tune of a 36-point blowout loss out at Madison Square Garden last Sunday, such a fact may come as a bit of a surprise.

However, to make New York's ongoing road woes sound even worse, they are now one of only three teams in the league to remain winless when not at home, joining the likes of the Indiana Pacers and LA Clippers in such a putrid club.

Being they ranked within the top-five in this category just a season ago with 24 road wins, this trend is somewhat foreign to the Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns-led Knickerbockers.

Of course, with the fact that they're still in the early stages of not only a new season, but also a new coaching regime with Mike Brown now at the helm, their struggles when away from MSG shouldn't be seen as all that concerning -- not yet, anyway.

Brunson recently went on record saying that while everyone's infatuated with the team's win streak and subsequent surge in the NBA power rankings, among those on the roster, it's well understood that "we can be a lot better.”

Initially, it was assumed that the sentiment referred to their statistical metrics. However, given their abysmal road record to this point, the hope is that it also refers to their success rate outside the Big Apple.