Mike Brown continuing Tom Thibodeau trend Knicks fans can't possibly be upset about

The Mike Brown era got off to a rather rocky start, with the New York Knicks kicking the 2025-26 campaign off with a 2-3 record over their first five outings.

As time has gone by, however, they've seemingly managed to correct course by rattling off four straight wins and, in turn, obtaining ownership of the third-best record in the Eastern Conference standings at 6-3.

Truth be told, though it still may be early, there are already quite a number of glaring differences in Brown's approach to running the Knicks compared to his predecessor, Tom Thibodeau's.

From their uptick in perimeter shooting and overall ball movement to their regular reliance on an eight-to-ten man in-game rotation, this team is playing a much different brand of basketball than the one Knicks fans had grown accustomed to throughout Thibs' four-year tenure.

However, even with all these differences, it appears that, to much delight, one trend from the past regime has carried over -- domination at Madison Square Garden.

New York Knicks continue their dominant ways when playing at home

Unlike the misfortunates seen from past iterations of the franchise, over the last several years, the club's faithful followers have been rather spoiled by the virtues of victory when attending games at MSG.

Since the arrival of Jalen Brunson back in 2022-23, the Knicks have consistently found themselves dominating in front of their home crowd, as they accumulated a total record of 77-46 (.626 win percentage) prior to the start of this season.

In each of the last two campaigns, they've gone 27-14 when at home, ranking eighth in the association each time.

In 2025-26, they have gone an undefeated 6-0 (tied for the best mark in the league) while ranking second in the league in both net rating (18.1) and point differential (+17.7) and first in rebound percentage (56.0).

During the Thibodeau era, the two-time Coach of the Year winner was consistently vocal about his desire to make MSG an unfriendly environment for visiting teams. Along with talking such talk, he clearly made his Knicks walk the walk.

Now, through nearly a month played with Mike Brown at the helm, it's evident that this expectation still applies, with the most recent example of their home-court excellence coming Sunday night in a commanding 36-point blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets.

While the ouster of Thibodeau was, in large part, driven by a desire for change, fortunately, their success level when playing in the Big Apple has remained the same.