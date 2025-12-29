Tyler Kolek saving Knicks from one factor that could prevent long-term contention

With a payroll of $207,675,642, the New York Knicks are among only a small handful of teams near or within the league's newly implemented second apron territory. With the current CBA in place, surpassing such a threshold can have crippling consequences -- just ask the Boston Celtics.

Because of this, making the most out of second-round picks seems to be more valuable than ever before, as they give teams a chance to add on quality talents on low-cost contracts.

Tyler Kolek is a prime example of Leon Rose and company having the ability to make the most out of such assets and, in turn, should give fans confidence that they can navigate around any further crippling tax penalties that come with exceeding the aprons.

Tyler Kolek proof that Knicks can capitalize on late-round prospects

Though things may have gotten off to a slow start during his sophomore campaign, the 34 pick from the 2024 NBA Draft finds himself amid a true breakout run with the surging Knickerbockers.

From serving as a driving force in their NBA Cup title run to playing a key role in victoriously pulling away from their epic Christmas Day bout against the Cavs, Kolek has turned himself from being an arguable draft miss to rotational mainstay, and his averages of 10.3 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.3 boards on 36.4 percent shooting from deep over the last six games only further strengthen this sentiment.

Excitingly enough, though the point guard may be the primary example of New York hitting on a second-round pick, as of late, Kevin McCullar Jr. has shown flashes of possibly being yet another success story, as the 56 overall selection from last year's festivities is fresh off an epic 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals performance against the Hawks.

Considering the number of first-rounders they coughed up over the last two years alone in an effort to bring aboard high-priced studs like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, it was already assumed that they'd have to do their due diligence in properly vetting second-round prospects if they wished to come away from upcoming NBA Drafts with notable talents.

Now, adding the new CBA's tax aprons into the mix, hitting on such individuals is a must, for their additions come at a significantly lower cost than first-round picks and, often, even mere minimum-salaried free agents.

Fleshing out the roster around the likes of Jalen Brunson, Towns, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Bridges with these cost-efficient contributors will be key to avoiding crushing tax-related penalties moving forward.

With guys like Kolek and McCullar already in tow, the Knicks are building up a track record of unearthing diamond in the rough-type commodities.