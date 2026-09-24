This may very well be Karl-Anthony Towns' last shot to fully cash in

Though reports are that Karl-Anthony Towns extension talks have stalled out over these past few days, it's quite clear among those in the know that the New York Knicks are hell-bent on keeping him around for the long haul.

In a recent update provided by SNY's Ian Begley, both KAT and New York's front office have "regularly" been in touch with one another throughout the offseason, with these discussions being described as "positive."

The biggest takeaway from the insider's intel drop was his report that the Knicks have made it clear that "they want Towns here for a long time," a desire that was shared with the All-Star just last year.

Towns is currently heading into the second-to-last year of his $220.4 million deal and is eligible to ink a brand new four-year, $272 million extension. Generally speaking, for someone of his age, the big man is presumably staring at his final opportunity to net a major payday in the association, which, in turn, could easily entice him to gun for the full max.

Knicks extension may be final time for Karl-Anthony Towns to ink max

While most may be pointing to Jalen Brunson as someone KAT should be looking to emulate in extension talks, as the point guard took a whopping $113 million pay cut a couple of offseasons ago for the betterment of the team, it must be understood that he was only 27 at the time.

Towns, meanwhile, is set to turn 31 during the 2026-27 NBA season, an age when most players ink their final max-scale deals.

So while some may believe taking less should be a no-brainer move for KAT, especially if it means keeping this title-winning Knicks core in tow for the foreseeable future, the idea that this could be his last shot at a big-time contract certainly could cloud this mentality.

On top of this, considering New York is actively fighting to stay under the dreaded second apron threshold, and they're already on the hook for monster payouts to guys like OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and, in the coming years, superstar Brunson (extension-eligible next summer), ponying up max coin may be difficult for the club to commit to.

Fortunately, per The Athletic's James L Edwards III, KAT is reported to be open to signing for less than the max, though it’s still uncertain how much of a pay cut he’s willing to take.

Now on the other side of 30, it goes without saying that Towns finds himself in between a rock and a hard place from a sheer fiscal standpoint.