Knicks may force KAT to follow Jalen Brunson's lead whether he likes it or not

Fans have been on the edge of their seats all offseason, waiting for word on what the future may hold for star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is eligible for a brand new four-year, $272 million extension with the New York Knicks.

Wednesday, The Athletic's James L. Edwards III gave his take on what he envisions will ultimately transpire, and, unfortunately, expects it to be a less lucrative outcome than Towns and his camp may be hoping for.

In a recently penned piece, the senior writer noted that while he's "certain" the Knicks will offer KAT an extension, he followed up by saying "I don’t expect" they will offer him a max contract when it's all said and done, citing the club's well-known desire to stay under the dreaded second apron as the primary reason why.

Karl-Anthony Towns may be forced to take less to stay with Knicks

Though receiving an offer for less than what he's technically worth may be a bit of a letdown, this Knicks team has made it not only acceptable, but, frankly, normal to see their players willingly take less money to remain in tow.

The primary example of this being the case is none other than superstar guard Jalen Brunson, who, when eligible to ink a five-year, $269 million extension back in the summer of 2024, instead opted to agree to terms on a four-year, $156.5 million deal to help keep New York's cap flexibility and, in turn, better position them for a title push.

Since this strategy officially paid off with a 2026 NBA Championship, others, such as Jordan Clarkson and playoff darling Landry Shamet, have followed suit in the name of sacrificing for the betterment of the team.

This trend has seemingly even spread to other title-hopeful squads across the league, with Victor Wembanyama optionally taking less than the max to re-sign with the Spurs this summer.

Should Towns truly wish to remain with the Knicks beyond the conclusion of his current four-year, $220.4 million deal, he may be forced to take on the same sacrifice as his All-Star running mate.

Knicks should be high on holding onto Karl-Anthony Towns

The Knicks should absolutely want to retain their franchise center for the long haul.

After all, he did just play a major role in guiding the club to their first NBA Championship in 53 years this past season, with his standout offensive play and highly underrated defensive efforts, particularly against Victor Wembanyama, forcing him to shoot just 42.3 percent from the field in the title round.

Since his arrival in the Big Apple, New York has finished no lower than third in the East standings, no earlier than the conference finals, and, even outside their championship win, helped lead the club to the fifth-most single-season wins in their illustrious history.

Though Towns and the Knicks may have failed to come to terms on a new extension last offseason, and though talks are seemingly moving at glacial speeds this summer, at the end of the day, these two parties have proven that they belong together.

Hopefully, a middle ground can be found. To James L. Edwards III, the expectation is exactly this.