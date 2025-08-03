Suprise player will be in Knicks' rotation that isn't even on their roster yet

The New York Knicks only have 12 players under contract and will sign a wing to immediately jump into their rotation. Fans have heard the Ben Simmons rumors, but Amir Coffey better fits what New York needs. The 6’7 wing is happy playing off the ball, can defend multiple positions, and shot over 40 percent from 3-point range for the Clippers last season.

Things will be different with Mike Brown leading the way. The Knicks will play their bench and won’t rely on Jalen Brunson to do all the creating. Brown will get Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby more involved in the offense as he limits their minutes. New York added Guerschon Yabusele and Joran Clarkson to immediately jump into their rotation, but the Knicks are not done.

They have three open roster spots and a place in their 10-man rotation vacant. Miles McBride will back up Brunson. Clarkson fills the sixth man role with Yabusele as the backup big man. Brown will have to decide between Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson for the starting five, but the Knicks still need a 3-and-D wing to round out their rotation.

Amir Coffey would immediately jump into Knicks' rotation if team signs him

Coffey is in his prime and played 18.7 minutes per game in the 2025 playoffs. Things didn’t go as planned, but it was a small sample size against one of the best teams in the NBA. He can defend multiple positions and sink open shots. With plenty of creators locked in, Coffey is the perfect blend of size and shooting to put on the floor.

Ben Simmons can’t space the floor and is afraid to shoot. He played less than Coffey for the Clippers in the playoffs. The Knicks want to win the championship, and this is not All-Star Simmons anymore. He can’t play in the biggest games, which should end New York’s interest.

The Knicks are one rotation piece away from being the favorites in the Eastern Conference. They will need that depth throughout the grind of the regular season. New York’s goal should be getting everyone to the playoffs healthy. Adding someone like Amir Coffey to eat minutes would further that goal.

The New York Knicks have added depth this offseason and are in a better position to make a deep playoff run. They can’t stop here. The Knicks need one more piece, and the perfect option is on the free agent market. Leon Rose must make it happen as they fill out their 15-man roster. Fans will certainly be watching closely.