Knicks still managed to get an offseason steal despite second apron concerns

The New York Knicks re-signed Landry Shamet to a four-year, $23.9 million contract in a steal the franchise needed to stay under the second apron. The 6’5 sharpshooter just helped the Knicks win the championship. He made 29 of 61 3-point attempts in the playoffs after shooting over 39 percent from long range in the regular season. Rotation wings went for a premium in free agency, but Shamet decided to take less to return to the defending champs.

Shamet will make just under $6 million per year over the next four seasons. It wasn’t just Gary Trent Jr. getting a laughably bad contract. Dean Wade, who played a similar playoff role to Shamet, got $9.6 million per year over a four-year contract. Kevin Huerter, Jordan Goodwin, Collin Sexton, Luke Kennard, and Keon Ellis all got more per season, despite their flaws.

Shamet will make shots and can hold his own defensively. He played over 30 minutes in each of the first two NBA Finals games as the Knicks narrowly defeated the San Antonio Spurs. In each, Shamet made crucial shots and gave New York a boost. In a summer where spending was an issue, the Knicks still managed to get a steal.

Knicks got Landry Shamet on a bargain to help avoid the second apron

Even winning the championship couldn’t convince New York to spend over the second apron. Fans feared multiple pieces of their title-winning roster would depart. Mitchell Robinson found a deal with the rival Celtics, but Shamet taking a discount has allowed the Knicks to mostly keep things together. They signed Andre Drummond to replace Mitch Rob and are just $3.2 million under the second apron with 13 players on their roster.

Shamet could have earned more money with another team. The 29-year-old is in his prime and just played in all 19 of the Knicks' playoff games. He made shots and proved his role could expand if he had the hot hand on a given night. Shamet had a better postseason than Huerter, Ellis, and Wade, but all three of those players got more money in free agency.

Dollars aren’t everything. Shamet just won a championship on a close-knit team that steamrolled the competition. He chose to stay in New York to help the Knicks defend their title. Those difficult decisions are necessary for teams and players in the second apron era.

The Knicks needed an offseason steal to maintain their depth. Drummond must fill the Mitch Rob role, for them to remain among the favorites to win the title in 2027. New York wasn’t finding a Shamet replacement with the money they had available. The 6’5 wing taking less was massive and deserves praise from Knicks fans.

The New York Knicks got Landry Shamet on an absolute steal of a contract for the next four years. It is a credit to what Leon Rose and the franchise have built. A crucial role player on a title team was willing to take less money to stay. That victory will keep paying dividends, and fans hope it helps the Knicks win another ring. Only time will tell, but sharpshooters are earning a lot more in free agency.