Knicks can only laugh at the Celtics fans already turning on Mitchell Robinson

You know, maybe the New York Knicks really did intentionally let Mitchell Robinson go to the Celtics under the condition that he would destroy Boston from within. The day after he agreed to the three-year deal, they traded Jaylen Brown to the Sixers for Paul George. Here we are, a week later, and he already has fans turning on him.

Robinson, who Knicks fans know is very active on social media, has been going back and forth with Celtics fans in the comments on Boston's Instagram posts of him.

In the post that the Celtics made a couple of days ago welcoming him to Boston, someone commented, "Doors the other way. Would rather lose than have a Knicks player starting for us." And in a post they made today, he was going back at fans again in the comments.

Does Mitchell Robinson know he's on the Celtics now?? pic.twitter.com/ehxMTlKRdd — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) July 9, 2026

Honestly, it's been quite entertaining. Boston fans don't yet understand how Mitch is, nor do they appreciate what they have. Whenever you're welcoming a new player to your city, you typically don't talk down to them (this fan understands that), but hey, every fan base is different. Maybe they're just taking the pain of losing Brown out on Robinson.

Yes, Mitchell Robinson is actually still working for the Knicks

No, that's not true, but a person can dream.

Robinson is the type of player to chirp back at you. Yes, he's capable of refraining from commenting back to random people on Instagram, but where would be the fun in that? No, just because he does doesn't mean he isn't happy about being in Boston, even though he revealed he tried to stay in New York.

You'd think that, at this point, Celtics fans would still be enjoying the fact that their team snagged Robinson away from the Knicks. It's not just a ha-ha moment either. As hard as it might still be to admit, Mitch could be a great fit in Boston (if he can stay healthy). He's a monster, the kind of player that Joe Mazzulla loves, and for good reason.

The thing is, he might not hit half of his free-throw attempts, and if he did, that'd actually be good for him, considering he shot 40.8% from the charity stripe this past season. If Celtics fans expect him to be "great" in that category, they need to be realistic. Also, they can't expect him to forget about where he came from (OAKAK).

It shouldn't take that long for Boston to fall in love with him once he picks up his fifth rebound in five minutes, but in the meantime, New York can enjoy a good laugh or two.