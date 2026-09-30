Knicks should worry about Karl-Anthony Towns’ mood amid extension standoff

The New York Knicks should worry about Karl-Anthony Towns’ mood if his extension talks drag on into the regular season. The six-time All-Star wants to stay in the Big Apple and is a key piece in their bid to repeat as NBA champions. New York needed KAT to step up on both ends to win the title. He is reportedly willing to take a discount to stay with the Knicks beyond this season, and his mood could become a problem if the two sides cannot work this out.

It is easy to see why Towns is frustrated. He was just the second-best player on a championship team and sacrificed to snap the Knicks’ 53-year title drought. KAT decreased his scoring and increased his defense to help New York win. Now, he is even willing to save the franchise money in an extension, and the sides are still far apart.

Knicks fans have seen KAT’s frustrations impact his play over the last two years. He already made it clear at media day that he is a bit uncomfortable. That will only get worse the longer this drags on. Towns wants to play for the Knicks instead of testing free agency. New York may be ruining their odds to repeat before the regular season has even begun.

Karl-Anthony Towns is already sounding alarms

ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill described Towns as “a little more dour” than Josh Hart at Media Day. Both starters are looking for new contracts, but the Knicks have no plans to exceed the second apron. KAT and Hart would have to take a discount to stick in New York. They are willing, but the Knicks have to make reasonable offers.

James Edwards thinks Towns “seems uncomfortable with his lack of extension” (subscription required). The big man talked about it several times at Media Day, which is usually a day of optimism and excitement. That should already have fans worried.

KAT offered a telling quote that should make fans wonder about how much the big man can lock in without a new deal.

"In this situation, there's no comfortability to be had."

Karl-Anthony Towns became even more important to Knicks this offseason

The Knicks had arguably the best backup center in the NBA last season in Mitchell Robinson, but owner James Dolan’s refusal to exceed the second tax apron forced New York to let him walk in free agency.

Robinson landed a three-year, $47.3 million contract with the rival Celtics this summer, which surprised KAT and made the front office looks smarter. Sadly, the Knicks will have to worry about facing Mitch Rob in the playoffs.

KAT is the team’s rim protector and defensive anchor now. New York signed Andre Drummond to replace Robinson. Drummond struggles to protect the rim. He is an elite rebounder and is developing a jumper. There will be no more offense-for-defense substitutions late in games. Towns is the Knicks’ best option regardless of the circumstances.

Knicks need to get a Karl-Anthony Towns extension done before opening night

New York wants to be the first team to repeat since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. That is only possible if Towns is making an impact on both ends of the floor. He locked in during the playoffs and was outstanding. New York needs that version even more with Mitch Rob in Boston.

The Knicks can’t afford to be cheap. They just won the championship and have a shot to join elite company if they repeat. Towns deserves every penny of a max contract after helping them snap the title drought. The Knicks should be thankful that he's willing to take less and get a deal done.

It seems like the Knicks are only getting the best version of KAT if he gets an extension. They cannot afford to have this weighing on Towns all season. It will impact his production. The Eastern Conference improved this summer, so every game matters. The Knicks can’t afford to have the seven-footer playing at less than his best. A slow start could be the difference in homecourt in the playoffs and fighting to avoid the Play-In Tournament down the stretch.

The New York Knicks have a difficult decision to make. Karl-Anthony Towns wants an extension, and not getting one could impact his production. The big man already seems uncomfortable about the situation. Now is the time to act before things get worse. The Knicks need KAT at his best. Only an extension will guarantee that.