New York Knicks record, statistics, and other history on Christmas Day

The New York Knicks are preparing for their fourth consecutive Christmas Day game and hope to end the holiday with their second consecutive win after beating the Bucks last year.

The NBA switched things up this year. New York will host Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs rather than play against an Eastern Conference opponent. The last time the Knicks played a Western Conference opponent on Dec. 25 was in 2013 against the Thunder. The league wanted Wembanyama to play his first Christmas Day game in The World's Most Famous Arena.

New York Knicks record on Christmas Day

The Knicks have a 24-32 Christmas Day record.

New York Knicks Christmas Day results from past 10 years

2023: Knicks 129-Bucks 121

2022: Sixers 119-Knicks 112

2021: Knicks 101-Hawks 87

2018: Bucks 109-Knicks 95

2017: Sixers 105-Knicks 98

2016: Celtics 119-Knicks 114

2014: Wizards 102-Knicks 91

New York Knicks Christmas Day statistics

New York has played a league-high 56 games on the holiday (2025 will make it 57). The Knicks are tied with the Lakers for the most wins on Dec. 25 (24).

Bernard King dropped 60 points for the Knicks in a loss to the New Jersey Nets on Dec. 25, 1984. He still holds the record for most points scored on Christmas Day and is one of four players in NBA history to score at least 50 on the holiday.

How to watch Knicks play Spurs on 2024 Christmas Day

San Antonio at New York will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+, with the tip-off scheduled for noon ET. Fans can watch on fuboTV (free seven-day trial for new users), YouTube TV, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV.

How to watch Knicks-Spurs "Dunk the Halls" animated alt-cast

The "Dunk the Halls" alt-cast will feature Disney characters and will be broadcast on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+.

Tickets for Knicks-Spurs 2024 Christmas Day

Tickets for the Knicks' Christmas Day game on Ticketmaster range from $260 (standing room only) to $1,298.

Full 2024 NBA Christmas Day schedule

12 p.m. ET: Spurs at Knicks

2:30 p.m. ET: Timberwolves at Mavericks

5 p.m. ET: Sixers at Celtics

8 p.m. ET: Lakers at Warriors

10:30 p.m. ET: Nuggets at Suns