Paolo Banchero cash crunch just gifted Knicks perfect Mitchell Robinson replacement

With Paolo Banchero's max rookie extension set to kick in next season, the Orlando Magic find themselves facing a major cash crunch as they attempt to duck under the second apron. In their efforts to do so, they may have inadvertently given the New York Knicks an ideal Mitchell Robinson replacement option.

At this point, it's a widely accepted belief that the team's longest-tenured center will be departing from Seventh Ave this offseason as a result of James Dolan's reported frugalness coupled with Robinson's personal financial desires.

With his expected exit, fans and pundits are left wondering who the Knicks could look to as a possible pivot option to fill his understudy duties behind star Karl-Anthony Towns.

The now available Jonathan Isaac should be in strong consideration to address this anticipated void.

Magic waiving Jonathan Isaac could be a perfect opportunity for Knicks

The nine-year veteran was the biggest cap casualty of Banchero's ready-to-activate $239.25 million deal, as Orlando revealed on Saturday that they waived the former lottery pick.

Throughout his tenure in the association, Isaac has established himself as an incredibly versatile frontcourt talent who, with his combination of size (6-foot-10 with a 7-foot wingspan), defensive instincts, and athleticism, can slot in anywhere from the three to the five.

For his career, the big man boasts averages of 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks.

Of course, he finds himself coming off an incredibly challenging campaign in 2025-26, where he posted just 2.6 points and 2.5 boards in 10.0 minutes a night and sustained a season-ending knee sprain in early March. In theory, this could deter some ball clubs from pursuing his services.

However, a lack of competition could actually prove quite beneficial for the defending champion Knicks, as their goal this summer should be to fill out their depth with low-cost, high-upside talents who can plug into positions of need.

Less of a demand should result in a far lower asking price.

With Robinson's exit seemingly imminent, New York is presumably expecting to be down one large and lanky defensive enforcer. The idea of bringing on someone of a very similar ilk, like Isaac, on a potential veteran minimum should be atop Leon Rose's wishlist.

In some ways, Isaac fits into this Knicks team's rotation better than Robinson, for, though he's far from the same kind of rebounding talent, the 28-year-old is way more switchable from a positional standpoint and has shown a willingness to space the floor on the offensive end (has shot north of 34 percent from deep four times in his career).

Assuming Mitch is, in fact, a goner, snatching up a player like Isaac on a low-risk, minimum pact may very well be the most ideal reroute the Knicks could ask for.