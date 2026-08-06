NBA has no-brainer Knicks decision to make as schedules are set for release

On Wednesday, it was announced that the NBA's 2026-27 schedule is set to be released sometime next week, meaning the reigning champion New York Knicks will soon learn what their title-defense journey will look like.

With this, a bunch of key dates and potential match-ups are beginning to run through the minds of fans and pundits alike, with opening night clearly being a main draw for attention.

However, though the season's tip-off may be the closest on the docket, it's by no means the most exhilarating and buzzed-about game. That distinction, of course, belongs to the annual Christmas Day slate, and, when it comes to the Knicks' presumed participation in the illustrious event, there seems to be one logical foe for them to face off against.

The Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA must have Knicks, 76ers square off on Christmas Day

The Knicks and 76ers are direct divisional rivals who have a long-standing history of duking it out on the primetime stage.

From the classic Patrick Ewing versus Charles Barkley bouts of the early '90s to the present-day face-offs in which the franchises have seen each other in two of the past three postseasons, these clubs certainly have made head-to-head clashes must-see television.

This alone could have been enough to have the league consider an X-Mas matchup.

However, what makes such an exhibition a no-brainer is the fact that, after being ousted in four games this past postseason by New York, Philadelphia obviously made it their mission to stack up their roster by adding on stars like Jaylen Brown and, of course, LeBron James, all in an effort to try to topple the reigning champion Knicks.

On top of this, 2026-27 could very well prove to be James' final season in the association, meaning every game for Philadelphia is expected to receive as much coverage as humanly possible.

With this, why wouldn't the NBA want to have its biggest star since Michael Jordan play on the biggest day of the year from a viewership standpoint against the biggest-market team?

Add on the fact that there's an ongoing, 17-year trend of defending champs hosting a game on Christmas Day, and a box could also fittingly be checked off for such a matchup being held at the World's Most Famous Arena as well.

While some may want to see an NBA Finals rematch with the Spurs coming to visit, or perhaps a showdown against the Thunder in a clash of recent champions, having the Knicks and 76ers go at it on Christmas Day seems to be the painfully obvious course of action the league should take.