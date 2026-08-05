Ranking the Knicks' best possible Christmas Day opponents

The New York Knicks playing on Christmas Day has become a near-annual event, even when the team wasn’t good. Therefore, you can bet your home that they will find themselves scheduled to play on December 25, fresh off a championship.

Who will be their opponent?

Here is a ranking of the five best possible matchups for the Knicks on Christmas Day.

5. Miami Heat

The teams were huge rivals throughout the late 1990s, and that rivalry was reignited in the 2023 postseason. The Heat beat the Knicks in six games during the conference semifinals, which was Jalen Brunson’s first year with New York.

Now, the Heat roster two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Knicks have actually played The Greek Freak twice on Christmas Day, in 2018 and 2023, while he was with the Milwaukee Bucks.

4. Indiana Pacers

Indiana has been the Knicks’ bugaboo in recent years. The Pacers eliminated New York from the playoffs in back-to-back years (2024 and 2025), as Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton have formed a friendly rivalry.

The Pacers took a huge step backward last season, but that was with Haliburton out all year. They will also have Ivica Zubac manning the middle for a full season. This matchup isn’t ranked higher because it isn’t likely. Remarkably, Indiana has played on the holiday only four times in the NBA and not since 2004.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

This could be the opening-night matchup featuring LeBron James in his regular-season debut with the 76ers against the defending champions. That would certainly be a huge ratings draw.

If they do play on Christmas Day, expect Joel Embiid to receive vociferous boos throughout the game. Philadelphia would look to enact revenge on a Knicks team that embarrassed them by sweeping them in last season’s conference semifinals.

2. Boston Celtics

There are few rivalries in sports like the one between Boston and New York. The Knicks surprised nearly everyone in 2025, taking down the Celtics in six games in the conference semifinals.

It would be cool if this were the first time the two teams met at Madison Square Garden during the upcoming season. That would mean Mitchell Robinson could receive his ring on Christmas Day. Loud cheers for the center, who played eight years in New York, would turn into boos as soon as the game began.

1. San Antonio Spurs

This would be fun. The two clubs also met on Christmas Day in 2024. The Spurs have taken a large step forward since then. The Knicks defeated San Antonio in both the NBA Finals and the NBA Cup Finals last season.

The fans would certainly let Victor Wembanyama have it after he received so much ire from them during the NBA Finals. Perhaps the Knicks would also present a ring to De’Aaron Fox. (Kidding. I think.)