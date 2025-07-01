Knicks must avoid Damian Lillard nightmare at all costs after his shocking release

The New York Knicks cannot sign Damian Lillard after he was shockingly released by the Bucks because he doesn’t fit next to Jalen Brunson. New York can’t be a serious contender with two undersized guards in the backcourt. That makes zero mention of Lillard's significant injury and the potential struggles to return to form at his age.

The Knicks believe they are a serious contender. They added Jordan Clarkson for scoring punch off the bench and are still searching for a new head coach. If both those moves hit, New York could be the favorite in the East.

Adding a future Hall of Famer still putting up monster numbers on a potential bargain contract is difficult to pass up in the Knicks' position, but they must consider fit, age, and his injury before making a grave mistake.

Knicks must avoid Damian Lillard nightmare at all costs

Lillard has never paid fewer than 35.3 minutes per game in his NBA career. He only knows being a superstar and the primary point guard on his team. The 6’2 guard will be 36 years old before he plays another NBA game and coming off a year-long layoff from Achilles surgery. It will at minimum take time to knock the rust off. In all likelihood, Lillard will never be the player fans saw in Milwaukee again.

The future Hall of Famer was never known for his defense and struggled to unlock the two-man game between him and Giannis. Now imagine him in New York next to Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks' defense would be a nightmare with both guards being relentlessly attacked in the playoffs. There would be no path to title contention.

Lillard is being paid by the Bucks, so he will likely head to his new team on a minimum or bargain contract. Every contender must kick the tires on his interest, but the Knicks can’t make it happen. Even if Lillard performs like a superstar, the signing would crush their defense. His impact would be muted next to Brunson as both players need the ball. This simply doesn’t work.

The New York Knicks have work to do. They must find a head coach and build their depth. The Eastern Conference is wide open this season with Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton out for the year. New York could quickly become the favorite. That should be their focus. Not adding Damian Lillard and creating an unsolvable problem with their most talented players on the floor.