Knicks fans will soon relive Mike Breen's nightmare after Jordan Clarkson signing

After weeks of questionable process and seemingly no plan, the New York Knicks might be moving toward hiring Mike Brown as their new head coach. Despite not having a HC, though, they have all but confirmed that Jordan Clarkson will be their first signing of the summer.

Clarkson agreed to a buyout with the Jazz on Monday and intends to sign with the Knicks once he clears waivers. The veteran guard was slated to make $14.3 million next season, but reports indicate he will sign with New York for the vet minimum. That is great value.

Clarkson fills a big need off the bench, but he isn't without flaws. Knicks play-by-play man Mike Breen was not afraid to point them out when the Jazz visited Madison Square Garden this past season.

"Just heaving em up there"



"Just heaving em up there"

–– Mike Breen on Jordan Clarkson 🤣

Mike Breen's Jordan Clarkson criticism comes full circle as Knicks rumors heat up

"Some very questionable shots from Jordan Clarkson," Breen said.

Knicks fans might be hearing that a lot if the signing becomes official. There isn't a shot on the floor that Clarkson doesn't like and that manifested itself on a nightly basis during his Jazz tenure. In Clarkson's defense, though, it's not like Utah had any better options off the bench.

The Jazz were among the worst teams in basketball last season and they didn't have much guard depth beyond starters Collin Sexton and Isaiah Collier. They also didn't have a single player average north of 20.0 points per game, which is pretty uncommon in today's NBA.

It stands to reason that Clarkson won't shoot nearly as much on the Knicks. Even if he's the de facto "top scorer" off the bench, he will share minutes with the starters. At the end of the day, New York badly needed a high-volume scorer who can create their own shot and make threes at an efficient clip.

For all of his maddening tendencies, Clarkson checks those boxes.

While he's a capable catch-and-shoot player, most of his three-point attempts came off the dribble last season. His ability to dictate the offense when Jalen Brunson is on the bench will be a sight for sore eyes and he quietly averaged 4.3 assists per game the last three seasons.

Clarkson will undoubtedly get some shots up that make you - and Breen in particular - scratch your head. Hopefully, going from playing for a basement-dweller to a legit title contender will force Clarkson to reconsider his shot selection.

Breen is undoubtedly clinging to that theory.