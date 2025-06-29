The Lonzo Ball trade just made the Knicks’ offseason priority crystal clear

The Cleveland Cavaliers made their first big splash of the offseason, landing Lonzo Ball in a trade with the Chicago Bulls. The move likely means that free agent guard Ty Jerome will be heading to a new team, and the Knicks should do everything they can to try to land him.

New York has multiple veteran guards who will be hitting the open market this offseason, including Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet, and Delon Wright. They are going to be in need of backup ball-handlers, and Jerome might be the best one available in a free agent class that is relatively weak overall.

Jerome just had the best season of his career and was a finalist for the league's Sixth Man of the Year award, which was ultimately won by Payton Pritchard. He will undoubtedly have many suitors this offseason and will likely be looking to cash in on a nice payday. The Knicks are limited financially, which might make landing Jerome difficult. Still, attempting to persuade him to come to New York should absolutely be a priority.

A breakout year for Jerome

The 2025-26 season was Jerome's sixth in the league, and easily his best. It was the first season where he played over 45 games and over 1,000 minutes. In 70 games for the Cavaliers, Jerome averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game. He was a menace to opposing defenses from three, draining 43.9 percent of his attempts from deep.

He would immediately improve the Knicks' shot creation as well. Last season, Jerome shot 44.3 percent on above-the-break threes coming off of at least two dribbles. That would have led the entire Knicks roster. Jerome isn't just a shooter; he can also put the ball on the floor and run the offense. It would fill a major hole in the Knicks' offense, especially when Brunson is taking a breather.

The hard part will be throwing enough money Jerome's way. The Knicks should have a taxpayer midlevel exception of $5.7 million, though it is possible, or even likely, that Jerome will command more money. For him to get to New York, he will have to value the location and fit more than the dollar value.

The Knicks are poised to compete, and after the Cavaliers sputtered out in the playoffs, there is a chance that Jerome could view the Knicks as his best option to get a ring. Free agency officially kicks off on July 1.