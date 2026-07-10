Mitchell Robinson calls out Knicks in most playful way possible

Though Mitchell Robinson may officially be a Boston Celtic, his relationship with his former New York Knicks teammates still seems as alive and hilarious as ever.

In the aftermath of Boston's social media post welcoming the big man to the club, Josh Hart was quick to take a jab at it by jokingly demanding that they "delete this."

In response, Robinson took to his personal Instagram story to take a tongue-in-cheek shot at both Hart and the Knicks by reposting the wing's plea and responding with: "F*uck off @jhart yall ain't want me."

As Knicks fans are likely already aware, both Mitch and Hart are two of the biggest jokesters from last year's title-winning roster, with the two constantly finding themselves taking part in on- and offline banter.

With this, it should come as no surprise that the duo is still being seen taking playful shots at one another, despite no longer playing on the same team.

No love lost between Mitchell Robinson, Knicks

Despite his in-jest claim that New York didn't want him back, and his somewhat ominous message to OG Anunoby on social media where he said "hopefully the truth comes out" about the lead-up to his departure, it seems there's no love lost between Robinson and the Knicks organization.

Soon after the news broke that he would be signing with the Celtics, Mitch took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt letter to the Knicks organization and the fanbase, calling his tenure with the club "the highlight of my life" and revealing that he "will always have love for where it all started."

Selected 36 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, Robinson spent the first eight years of his pro career as an integral part of New York's rotation.

From his elite shot-swatting abilities to his league-best board-gobbling skills, the pivot established himself as a vital part of the team's on-court game plan throughout his tenure and served as a major contributor during their championship run just this past year.

Though the Knicks ultimately chose not to re-up with his services this summer, the reasoning was more due to financial restrictions imposed by owner James Dolan than anything else.

Even though his exit created the financial flexibility necessary for Leon Rose and company to absolutely dominate this year's offseason, it still doesn't make the loss of Robinson all that easy to swallow.

He will be missed in New York and, by all accounts, the feeling seems to be mutual.