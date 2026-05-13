Mike Brown given ultimate shot at redemption with Knicks ahead of conference finals

Mike Brown has endured quite a roller coaster ride throughout his first season with the New York Knicks. From the high points, such as actually utilizing the club's depth, unlike his predecessor, to the lows of a 2-8 start to kick off the 2026 calendar year, the first-year headman has seen it all in his Big Apple debut.

Fortunately, Brown has made it through these regular-season ebbs and flows and now officially has the Knicks heading back to their second straight Eastern Conference Finals following a commanding semifinal sweep over the 76ers.

While the most popularized narrative surrounding this team is that they now have a chance to punch their ticket to the title round for the first time since 1999, perhaps lost in its shadow is the fact that coach Brown now finds himself coming across a shot at personal redemption for his conference finals blunder while with the Cavaliers 17 years ago.

Mike Brown can redeem his upsetting 2009 Cavs run with 2026 Knicks

Back in 2009, during his days leading the charge in Cleveland, the Cavaliers found themselves in a very similar situation to the one New York is currently in.

After coasting through the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Cavs had an extended time off before the start of their conference finals bout while waiting on the Orlando Magic to wrap up what turned into a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics in round two.

Despite being the heavy favorites, the well-rested Cavaliers were upset on their homecourt by way of a 107-106 Game 1 loss that, in many ways, completely shifted the tone moving forward. Cleveland would end up losing the series in six games and, in turn, marked the last time Brown served as a head coach for a team in a conference finals.

Needless to say, the parallels between that run by the Cavs and this one by the Knicks are quite noticeable.

New York is amid the longest postseason win streak in franchise history at seven straight, and by the time Game 1 of round three tips off either against the Pistons or, ironically, Cleveland, they will have had roughly a week off from action, with their opponent coming in fresh off a deep semifinals face-off that will at minimum be going six games.

Though rest is certainly a luxury, in some instances, like with Brown's Cavaliers, a team with too much of it being matched up against an actively surging squad can lead to disaster if they don't have the right mentality coming in.

Fortunately, based on Josh Hart's recent remarks, New York seems to understand this, as he revealed that he's eager to get back out there.

Hopefully, this is shared among his teammates and the entire coaching staff, and it can help the Knicks accomplish their NBA Finals-or-bust mandate and coach Brown fully redeem himself from 2009's ill-fated Cavs run.