Knicks should look to acquire this missing piece whose season is already over

The New York Knicks have won eight straight and look like serious contenders. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are forming an elite duo. Josh Hart is having a career year, and no franchise wants to face Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby on the wings. New York has arguably the best starting five in the NBA, but needs to add depth to win a championship.

Tom Thibodeau is playing all of his starters over 34 minutes per game, and Bridges leads the league at 39.1 minutes each night. Miles McBride averages 24.5 but is the only reserve playing more than 20. Mitchell Robinson will give Thibs another trusted option, but the Knicks have nowhere to turn if they need a wing.

The Knicks are light on tradeable assets after acquiring KAT and Bridges. They have a protected first-rounder from the Wizards, two first-round swaps, and a handful of second-rounders to offer. New York is just under the second tax apron and hard-capped there, but they could look to acquire this wing.

Knicks should look to acquire Cody Martin before the deadline

Finding a wing capable of guarding multiple positions and sinking open 3-pointers making under what the Knicks can spend is virtually impossible. The only options are players on rookie contracts, and their current teams have zero interest in trading them. New York should lean into the defense and hope this player gets hot playing off their talent.

Fans have seen Cody’s twin brother Caleb shine in the playoffs. The Hornets have just seven wins and are headed for the lottery. They have zero reason to keep a 29-year-old wing. Martin averages 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals in 26.0 minutes per game. His versatility could do wonders for the Knicks and would be even more important if an injury strikes at an inopportune time.

It is fair to question his shooting as he has made just 31.6 percent from 3-point range in his NBA career. He did shoot 38.4 percent in 2022 and could find an extra gear playing on a contender. If Martin sinks his open looks, he would give any contender a boost on both ends of the floor.

Making this trade is complicated. The Knicks can offer Precious Achiuwa, but it would take multiple contracts to get to Martin’s $8.1 million salary. Does New York give up Achiuwa, Jericho Sims, Cameron Payne, and draft capital to get the 6’5 wing? That is a hefty price that likely turns the front office away.

The New York Knicks gave up a ton of assets to build this starting five. It is a championship-level group, but there just may not be enough depth to see it through. New York could add another piece like Cody Martin, but it will take significant cap mechanics. Expect the Knicks to explore the market before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The right move will be tough to find, but it may be the difference in winning it all.