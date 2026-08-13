Knicks literally just maxed out biggest primetime luxury with schedule reveal

The New York Knicks are seemingly giving the term "must-see TV" a whole new meaning heading into the 2026-27 season.

This week, the NBA officially released the full schedules for every team in the association. With this also came the primetime viewership schedules.

Considering they're the newly anointed NBA Champions, it should come as no surprise that the Knicks are slated to take part in the most national TV games in the association with a whopping 34, tying them with the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Of course, this isn't necessarily even the most exciting factoid to come about from these newly announced program schedules, as The Athletic's James L. Edwards III took to X to point out that New York has officially maxed out on the league's allotted NBC showcases with 11 this coming campaign.

Talk about being the league's new "It" team, huh?

Everyone, even Nike, is dying to get their Knicks fix

After snapping their 53-year title drought in epic fashion last season, it appears that everyone is trying to get their Knicks fix.

And we're not just talking about mere fans and viewers.

During an earnings call earlier this summer, Nike CEO Elliott Hill told Wall Street that he is striving to build up his company in the same way in which Leon Rose has with the Knicks over his six-year tenure.

Since his arrival back in March of 2020, New York has gone from a consistent lottery team and literally finishing with the worst record in the entire league on multiple occasions to a perennial playoff team and, following the 2025-26 season, an NBA Champion.

Now, of course, the road to achieving ultimate success was far from smooth.

From the decision to pass on Tyrese Haliburton in favor of Obi Toppin in the 2020 NBA Draft and the ill-fated free agency signings of guys like Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, Rose's track record has by no means been free of blemishes.

However, clearly his vision and the journey with him leading the charge have done wonders not only to the team, but the entire MSG Sports conglomerate, with Front Office Sports recently revealing that the club's championship run created a ludicrous $67 million boost in revenue compared to the season prior, an increase of 37 percent.

All things considered, it's no wonder that any company, even one as big as Nike, would be looking to take a few tips from Leon Rose and co. at this point.