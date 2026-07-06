Knicks legend emphatically shuts down latest LeBron James rumblings

During a recent episode of Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul, the latter-named Paul drew on a whiteboard "realistic destinations" for his top-billed client LeBron James this summer. Listed as a possible landing spot was the reigning champion New York Knicks.

It needs no explanation that the link between the game's biggest name and one of the league's biggest market teams has sparked an overwhelming amount of buzz among fans and pundits alike.

However, franchise legend Carmelo Anthony isn't buying any of the noise.

During a recent edition of his own podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn, the Hall of Famer and former Knicks star shut down the chatter about James potentially signing with New York, saying, "That ship done passed."

"That sh*t is dead. I'm sorry," Anthony said.

While Melo, a long-time friend of James, alluded to the fact that he doesn't necessarily have any insider information on the situation, he believes that the only thing the Knicks really need at this point is to address the recent departure of Mitchell Robinson, saying, "Mitch ain't LeBron, that's two different things."

In his eyes, the most logical destinations for James are the Cavaliers, Warriors, and Heat, all of whom currently make up the top three in odds of landing his services in free agency.

Knicks championship may have ironically detered LeBron from signing

Melo's take on LeBron not filling a void in New York's arsenal seems to align perfectly with the recent report about why James is believed to be shying away from signing with the club.

During the previously mentioned episode of the "Game Over" podcast, Rich Paul noted that if the franchise didn't win the 2026 NBA Finals, the 22-time All-Star would "be going to the Knicks."

Clearly, LeBron doesn't wish to go somewhere where he'll be a mere talent addition -- he wants to be the savior.

After winning this past year's championship, it's more than apparent that the Knicks have no need for a messiah. That title belongs to Jalen Brunson.

Even though the stars have finally aligned for New York to be viewed as an ideal landing spot for his services (Ex. win-now culture, former agent running the show in the front office, familiarity with the head coach, etc.), it seems James' ego is what's now keeping him from joining on with a team that he's personally spurned multiple times during past free agency periods.

With the Larry O'Brien Trophy already in their possession, Knicks fans should be completely unbothered by the all-time great's lack of interest.