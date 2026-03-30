Latest Mitchell Robinson admission a bittersweet reality Knicks know all too well

Following their loss to Oklahoma City Sunday night, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson found himself receiving ample praise from Thunder headman Mark Daigneault.

In his complimentary assessment of the veteran big, the former Coach of the Year branded Robinson as "the kind of guy that can change a game very quickly," and even admitted that his presence alone forced him and OKC to adjust their approach to the game when he was found on the hardwood.

This take on Mitch is one that's known all too well among the Knicks organization and their fanbase. From his dominant rim-protecting skills to his insane rebounding efficiency that trumps most teams in the league, there's no denying that he's one of the most impactful players on this title-hopeful ball club when active.

Of course, his well-established reputation of being injury-prone makes it hard for New York to confidently utilize the game-changing efforts coach Daigneault highlighted to their fullest potential.

Mitchell Robinson is incredibly difficult for Knicks to rely on

The sad reality is that even though Robinson literally just made the defending champions admit to rethinking their on-court strategy, New York simply can't afford to roll him out into the rotation without serious restrictions.

Throughout his eight seasons in the association, the big man has missed 243 of a total of 629 potential games and has logged fewer than 60 in a season in all but three years.

Here in 2025-26, he's currently on track to register his fourth such season, though he will have done so while sitting out back-to-backs and playing fewer than 20 minutes a night due, in large part, to the Knicks' coaching and medical staff's efforts to mitigate any and all injury risks.

So far, such efforts have clearly proven rather effective, as he's missed consecutive games on only two separate occasions this season.

However, it still doesn't make the fact that they can't entrust the man who, when on the court, has the Knicks place in the 90 percentile in points per 100 possessions and the 98 percentile in offensive rebound percentage with extended in-game action on a consistent basis any easier.

In many ways, Robinson has proven himself to be the ultimate X-Factor for New York. Unfortunately, there's never a guarantee that they'll even be able to benefit from his services due to his health woes, and, even when he is available, it's not as if coach Mike Brown can rely on him for a full 48 minutes.

Heck, at 19.6 minutes a night, he can't even fully entrust him for 20, making the Knicks' rostering of Mitch, in many ways, the equivalent of owning a Ferrari and only taking it out for speed-limit-abiding laps around the block.