Latest Giannis trade update may have officially saved Knicks from themselves

After months of speculation over a potential in-season blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, the odds of the two-time MVP being shipped out to the New York Knicks in 2025-26 may have officially reached their lowest point yet.

According to a recent report by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, General Managers across the league have informed the NBA insider that the Milwaukee Bucks' megastar is "not going anywhere."

"A lot of teams are always star hunting, and Giannis is the number one guy, but, unfortunately for those teams, he's not available," Scotto said.

As far as star-hunting teams are concerned, the Knicks have established themselves as one of the poster boys of such an activity over the years.

From failed pursuits like their run at Michael Jordan in the late 1990s to actually accomplishing the task by landing Carmelo Anthony back in 2011, New York has been hot and heavy for any top-billed talent rumored to be interested in a change of scenery.

Of course, taking part in such an act can often create undesirable ripple effects, especially when it deals with a player of Giannis' caliber.

Frankly, in many ways, this update on the Bucks' cornerstone may actually prove to be a positive thing for the title-hungry Knicks in the long run.

Knicks can shift attention elsewhere with Giannis now out of the picture

The idea of the Knicks trading for someone like Giannis may certainly be exciting, but it doesn't necessarily mean that it's the right move to make.

Virtually every proposed trade that involves the forward heading Big Apple-bound has seen New York coughing up an obscene amount of the players that have played significant roles in their current second-seeded 22-9 record and status of owning the third-best odds of taking home this year's Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Though adding Giannis alongside cornerstone Jalen Brunson and whoever remains among Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges may give the Knicks more star power at the top of their pecking order, it would absolutely gut the depth that has turned them from a fringe title contender to a legitimate title favorite.

Additionally, the chemistry that has been built among this ascending group would be unnecessarily eroded in the process.

In many ways, the idea that the Bucks are supposedly taking Giannis off the table in trade discussions could inherently prevent the Knicks from acting on emotion and excitement rather than logic.

New York is viewed as a legitimate threat to win their first NBA Championship since 1973 as currently constructed.

Instead of blowing things up in pursuit of a big name, perhaps their focus this trade season could and presumably should be shifted toward smaller moves to address some of their remaining weaknesses (ex. backup center) instead.