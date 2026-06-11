Larry David was every Knicks fan after potentially hazardous Josh Hart blunder

Like a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode, Wednesday night's Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs was chock-full of unpredictable twists and turns.

Funny enough, star and creator of the show, Larry David, wound up being just as animated amid New York's improbable comeback as he regularly is in the beloved HBO show.

One play, in particular, saw him reacting in the same way he would when taking part in a classic Curb, Rosie O'Donnell beatdown, as David virtually collapsed courtside on the botched fastbreak layup attempt by Josh Hart that would have given the Knicks their first lead of the game.

Despite the anguish and visceral displays of despair, the potentially hazardous blunder by the wing was followed up by a crucial 4-2 run by the Knicks during the closing two minutes of regulation, which, in the end, proved enough to cement a historic 29-point comeback and now has New York one win away from an NBA Championship.

Even David couldn't have written something as special as Game 4.

Josh Hart says OG Anunoby 'saved me' as Knicks held on to take Game 4

As noted, the botched lay-in by Hart could have been absolutely devastating for the Knicks, as it was a wide-open attempt late in the fourth that would have given them their first lead after clawing their way back from nearly 30 points down.

Fortunately, New York found a way to bounce right back, and the veteran credits the heroics of one man: OG Anunoby.

During his post-game press conference, Hart described Game 4 as "crazy," and specifically gave "a special shout-out" to Anunoby "because he saved me, at least for this game, a lifetime of regret."

OG had himself an unbelievably strong overall showing, dropping 33 points and four boards on 66.7 percent shooting from the floor and 77.8 percent shooting from deep.

However, it's his play in the final 11 seconds of regulation that Hart is alluding to, as OG not only saved him, but the Knicks on the night, by blocking a fastbreak layup attempt by Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox on one end, only to then come back to the other end and tap-in the game-winning offensive rebound with just 1.2 seconds left on the clock.

In just a matter of minutes, Hart seemingly went from Charles Smith reincarnated to being one win away from an NBA title.

In his eyes, this is predominantly thanks to the great O(M)G Anunoby.