Josh Hart found quiet Knicks redemption in the face of a "lifetime of regret"

Josh Hart nearly caused himself what he described as a "lifetime of regret." With 1:57 remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 4, the New York Knicks veteran had a wide-open play in transition that would've given the orange and blue an improbable 105-104 lead after entering the second half down 27 points.

Knicks fans instantly had flashbacks to Charles Smith's infamous missed layup during the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals—until Hart and his teammates proved nothing could rattle them.

JOSH HART NOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Xz9EqDmkg8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 11, 2026

The Knicks' momentum could've stalled right then and there. Their monumental comeback was inches away from taking a turn the Spurs couldn't possibly bounce back from. And then, Hart blew a wide-open layup in transition. And with 1:47 remaining, San Antonio drew a foul that sent Victor Wembanyama to the free throw line.

Unbeknownst to fans and players at the time, that span of 10 game seconds came to epitomize the 2026 NBA Finals up to this point.

With an opportunity to make it a three-point game, Wembanyama bricked both free throws. Jalen Brunson then gave the Knicks the lead. San Antonio got it back, but on New York’s final offensive possession, they double teamed Brunson and left the inbound passer, OG Anunoby, unmarked.

Brunson put up an insanely deep three over two defenders with time to spare. Anunoby came crashing in for the tip in. And for many, that’s the story. But in the end, it was Hart’s redemption and the Knicks’ undying trust in one another that quietly saved the win.

Josh Hart nearly gave Game 4 away—and then made the final stop

Brunson could’ve dribbled his way to a better shot or passed the ball earlier in the play. When he spotted an unmarked Anunoby running straight for the paint, however, he took a chance on both himself and his comrade.

Part of it was likely trust in his own ability to continue a remarkable performance with yet another insane shot. But another part was his trust in his teammate’s positioning and IQ.

That alone would’ve created a new set of reasons to revere this Knicks team. What happened next, however, is what epitomizes their greatness. The game didn’t end on the Anunoby miracle tip-in, after all. It ended with Hart.

THE FULL ENDING OF GAME 4.



UNCUT. 🍿🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/ZZNYRySRA3 — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

With 1.2 seconds on the clock, the Spurs inbounded the ball to Stephon Castle in the paint. Yet another clutch opportunity for a player who had already buried two vital late-game free throws. Yet another chance to break the Knicks’ hearts beyond repair. It was Hart, however, who saved the day.

Hart put himself in the perfect position for a contest, shielding Castle's view of the rim and extending his arms into the air as though he were reaching for Willis Reed's jersey in the rafters. A bobbled catch and a slight tip of an errant shot ultimately decided the game.

It wasn’t as pretty as LeBron James pinning Andre Iguodala’s layup against the glass. Nor will it be replayed even a fraction of as many times as Anunoby’s tip-in. But in the end, it was the player who nearly gave the game away who saved it. And there’s nothing quite more Knicks than that.

It may not always be pretty, and it’s often not how an internet coach would draw it up. But the Knicks find a way. Faced with a lifetime of regret, Josh Hart found a way.